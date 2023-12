Fiscal year 2023 salaries for Quabbin Regional School District employees

Here are the salaries of all 439 Quabbin Regional School District employees in fiscal 2023, which totaled $23,473,860.93.

Name Description Earnings Muir, Sheila A Superintendent $190,847.33 Duval, Cheryl A Director of Administrative Services $151,925.58 Demorais, Purnima Principal $137,500.00 Devine, Gregory J Guidance Director for Ext Partnerships $137,174.70 Mucha, Colleen M Director of TLS $129,821.29 Campione, Kristin M Director of Student Services $129,821.28 Worthington, Patricia A Principal $125,211.76 Gilmartin, Jason M Assistant Principal $121,984.67 St. George, Shelly A Principal $120,814.22 Peterson, Jill A Principal $115,379.66 Walsh, Andrew A Director of Technology $114,422.58 Hicks, Janet E Assistant Principal $110,335.10 Carlson, Christopher B Principal $107,710.66 Clark, Kevin R P & F Manager $104,040.00 Wyman, Joseph D Asst. Director of TLS $103,020.00 Josephson, Kellie A Intervention Specialist $101,273.32 Metzger, Natalie W Psychologist $101,046.00 Cleaves, Wendy P Math Coach $99,013.88 Lyons, Diane M Literacy Coach $98,941.50 Cranston, Ashley B Assistant Principal & Team Chair $98,815.00 Landry, Nancy A HR Manager $98,391.11 Beaudet, Kristine A Elem Sped $98,227.00 Capurso, Jane M Elem Teacher $98,227.00 Castriotta, Matthew MS Social Studies $98,227.00 Clark, Blythe L Elem Teacher $98,227.00 Dowgielewicz, Jill M Special Education Chair $98,227.00 Fauteux, Christine E Elem Teacher $98,227.00 Foley, Carolyn G Elem Teacher $98,227.00 Jablonski, Michael J HS Social Studies $98,227.00 Olson, Bethany G MS Teacher $98,227.00 Roy, Nancee J MS English $98,227.00 Frydel, Kathleen A NJROTC $96,766.62 Desautels, Melissa A BCBA $96,637.10 Brennock, Daniel J NJROTC $96,218.87 Mcmorrow, Diane K HS Science $96,026.00 Stankaitis, Danielle M MS Math $96,026.00 Miville, Mark A Athletic Director $95,455.00 Duval, Ann C MS Science $95,366.00 Rousseau, Susan M Elem Teacher $95,366.00 Erickson, Trisia L Literacy Coach $94,322.16 Arnold, Michelle L Elem Sped $93,815.00 Bray, Elecia C Elem Teacher $93,815.00 Coons, Kristen D MS English $93,815.00 Doyle, Kimberly J Elem Teacher $93,815.00 Fabrizio, Jennifer E Guidance $93,815.00 Ford, Linda J Elem Teacher $93,815.00 Goewey, Paul N HS Math $93,815.00 Heppenstall, Nancy H Elem Teacher $93,815.00 Huard, Jennifer A Elem Teacher $93,815.00 Leroux, Andrea P MS Math $93,815.00 Sacramone, Jason D MS English $93,815.00 Zalneraitis, Michelle M MS Math $93,815.00 Vasseur, Carrie A Literacy Coach $93,263.30 Towler, Leah L Intervention Specialist $92,856.01 Barker-Berlo, Donna HS Science $91,630.00 Bolger, Brent A HS Technology $91,630.00 Churchill, Jennifer E Elem Teacher $91,630.00 Haupt, Kristi K Elem Sped $91,630.00 Hubbard, Donna I Guidance $91,630.00 Lambert, Amanda L Speech $91,630.00 Miller, Karen A Elem Teacher $91,630.00 Sheldon, Laurie A Elem Teacher $91,630.00 Stekl, Nancy A HS Science $91,630.00 Verrochi, Edward R Iii MS English $91,630.00 Vyce, Janice A MS Science $91,630.00 Payne, Lisa A MS Art $91,083.00 Sniffen, Matthew S HS Science $91,083.00 Dillon, Noreen E Psychologist $89,777.00 Dubois-Gould, Keri A School Nutrition Director $89,746.10 Barringer, Janis A MS Sped $89,435.00 Brewer, Julie A Special Education Chair $89,435.00 Burkle, Sherry L HS Math $89,435.00 Eyler-Pelletier, Amy L MS Social Studies $89,435.00 Helstosky Cremins, Jane E Clinical Coordinator $89,435.00 Paakkonen, Lisa B HS Math $89,435.00 Poulin, Jill K Elem Teacher $89,435.00 Sheldon, Arthur G MS PE $89,435.00 Simons, William J HS Art $89,435.00 Villanova, Carol-Anne HS English $89,435.00 Weiderman, Kelly A HS English $89,435.00 Mallett, Elizabeth C HS Sped $88,962.00 Weiderman, Garth R HS Sped $88,962.00 Boucher, Theresa L Tech Integration Spec $88,582.57 Kilmonis, Christine M HS Sped $88,431.00 Barringer, Evan M MS Social Studies $88,290.00 Browne, Kim A Elem Sped $88,290.00 Castriotta, Wendy B Kindergarten Teacher $88,290.00 Frost, Alicia L HS World Language $88,290.00 Groner, Michael H MS Social Studies $88,290.00 Haley, Christopher P HS Math $88,290.00 Hall, Michelle L MS World Language $88,290.00 Murphy, Kellee J Elem Teacher $88,290.00 Vaillancourt, Sasha L Elem Sped $88,290.00 Madsen, Emily J Elem Sped $87,527.60 Skerry, Stacey L Finance/Acctg/Transp Manager $87,323.45 Brown, Toni Elem Music $87,227.00 Farrell, Matthew J Elem PE $87,227.00 Hughes, Andrea L Elem Teacher $87,227.00 Medeiros, Carla M Elem Teacher $87,227.00 Ortolino, Shannon M Elem Teacher $87,227.00 Giese, Andrew E STEM Coach $86,758.25 Gardner, Kathleen MS Digital Wellness $86,370.00 Wynne, Ailey P HS English $86,370.00 Tremblay, Noreen B School Nurse $85,030.00 Young, Jane R School Nurse $85,030.00 Zalneraitis, Richard P MS Technology $85,030.00 Allen, Kelley L ESL Teacher $84,301.00 Depasquale, Mark S HS Social Studies $84,301.00 Tyler, Deborah A Elem Sped $84,301.00 Ricchiazzi, Nicole K Elem Teacher $83,855.00 Salvadore, Therese L Inno Path Teach & Intern Sup Comm Engage $83,855.00 Harvey, Rebecca B Tech Integration Spec $83,809.59 Brooks, Michael A Technology $83,419.66 Adams, Jamie C HS Sped $82,938.56 Staiti, Kim S School Nurse $82,218.00 Fleming, Mary E Elem Teacher $82,147.22 Robillard, Chrissy M Elem Teacher $81,844.00 Zacek, Marie M Kindergarten Teacher $81,844.00 Langlois, Jill E Special Education Chair $81,413.00 Mccarthy, Teresa A Elem Art $81,413.00 Bergman, Jason C HS Business $80,927.00 Wagner, Andrew W Guidance $80,927.00 Andrews, Elicia A HS Science $79,462.00 Rapp, Karen A MS Science $79,462.00 Gaspar, Mary-Catherine Guidance $79,040.00 Trumbull, Regina Q HS Math $79,040.00 Nicora, Steven P Jr Dean for Student Success $78,873.37 Marinelli, Eleni HS English $78,079.00 Coppolino Sr, Peter J Project Engineer $77,757.68 Murray, George V Jr Project Engineer $77,757.68 Pimental, John J Jr Project Engineer $77,757.68 Carter, April R HS Math $77,148.00 Graves, Brooke E Elem Sped $77,148.00 Minton, Aaron P HS Social Studies $77,148.00 Berner, Jessica N Elem Teacher $76,739.00 Cooley, Rebecca M HS World Language $76,280.00 Bliss, Kristi L Elem Teacher $75,804.00 Falvey, Sarah E Intervention Specialist $75,499.56 Coates, Marie A Kindergarten Teacher $75,242.00 Adams, Leah M Elem Teacher $74,900.00 Butler, Sheena M Elem Sped $74,900.00 Morrissette, Stephanie L BCBA $74,900.00 Schroeder, Joshua J HS Science $74,900.00 Collette, Andrea L Elem Teacher $74,059.00 Csorba, Ashley E Guidance $74,059.00 Madden, Jillian K Reading Specialist $74,059.00 Nameika, Alison M MS Sped $74,059.00 Nosek, Christopher W MS Math $73,348.00 Tuttle, Diana L School Nurse $73,348.00 Hobson, Melissa S Kindergarten Teacher $72,718.00 Vachon, Erin P MS English $72,718.00 Bowen, Michelle L Elem PE $70,600.00 Foster, Caitlin E Guidance $70,600.00 Hayes, Keara A Elem Teacher $70,600.00 Minton, Christy L Media $70,600.00 Patti, Amanda K HS Sped $70,600.00 Raymond, Amanda F Speech $70,600.00 Bennett, Jessica A Executive Asst. Superintendent $70,463.70 Harper, Tami L Elem Teacher $68,857.00 Cottrell, Elizabeth M Elem Teacher $68,545.00 Laughlin, Kayleigh E Kindergarten Teacher $68,545.00 Potter, Jenna L Kindergarten Teacher $68,545.00 Richards, Rebecca L Elem Sped $68,545.00 Wadsworth, Dale G MS Math $68,545.00 Weeks, Sarah N Clinician $68,545.00 Rice, Nikki J Kindergarten Teacher $68,182.00 Vincent, Rebecca T Elem STEM $68,182.00 Brown, Julie M Elem STEM $67,775.00 Ludwig, Caroline S Elem Teacher $67,668.00 Baker, Kayleigh E HS English $66,547.00 Coffill, Gina L HS English $66,547.00 Harris, Shannon L Adjustment Counselor $66,547.00 Carr, Christine M HS Social Studies $66,194.00 Mcginn, Christopher G Technology $65,933.42 Sczucka, Molly R HS Social Studies $65,169.00 Bennett, Rya M School Nurse $64,609.00 Stagias, Casandra S Elem Teacher $64,609.00 Stolz, Patricia A Data Coordinator $64,260.00 Cammuso, Nicholas J Adjustment Counselor $62,727.00 Cook, Tammra L Elem Art $62,727.00 Fors, Colleen Y Clinician $62,727.00 Jennette, Natalie A Speech $62,727.00 Ljungberg, Brittany B HS Math $62,727.00 Rowell, Kevin F HS Science $62,727.00 Wilson, Kylie T Elem Ther Classroom Teacher $62,727.00 Roy, Ashley C Employment & Community Specialist $62,251.77 Ewart, Jocelyn R MS Sped $61,925.00 Wheeler, James D Iii HS Social Studies $61,925.00 Kelly, Sean T MS & Elem Music $61,427.00 Pierce, Jeremy E Guidance $60,901.00 Rickert-Jenkins, Natellen DFC Comm Grant Prog Dir $60,900.00 White, Josefina C HS World Language $59,639.00 Ramsey, Sarah E Elem Sped $58,430.48 Biggs, Brianna M Elem Sped $58,371.00 Besaw, Michael E MS Math $57,901.00 Esposito, Oscar P HS PE $57,901.00 Tuttle, Julia H Elem Music $57,901.00 Dunigan, Pamela J Elem Teacher $57,666.00 Keville, Shaelin R Elem Teacher $57,666.00 Bates, Nita Secretary $57,648.99 Lapati, Jesslyn L Secretary $57,648.99 Breton, Jennie M Guidance $57,404.00 Lazar, Chloe F Elem Sped $57,404.00 Mullins, Ryan J Grounds Maintenance $57,310.34 Johnson, Daniel F Grounds Maintenance $57,136.78 Santiago, Anthony Adjustment Counselor $56,670.00 Chisholm, Pamela R HS Art $56,216.00 Hart, Melissa L MS Sped $56,216.00 Kennedy, Meghan E Elem Teacher $56,216.00 Ljungberg, David E HS Comp Sci/Tech $56,216.00 Peterson, Kaitlyn R Elem Teacher $56,216.00 Trombly, Lauren R Elem Teacher $56,216.00 Pierce, Nicholas M Technology $54,944.52 Bulger, Cassidy S Elem Teacher $54,579.00 Cerezo, Monica I LTS - Elem Teacher $54,579.00 Christie, Cameron J MS Science $54,579.00 Jones, Melissa J Elem Teacher $54,579.00 Parker, Madison J Elem Teacher $54,579.00 Amidio, Mary C Office Manager $54,397.00 Consolmagno, Teresa J Office Manager $54,397.00 Rotti, Janice E Office Manager $54,397.00 Valardi Jr, Edward J P & F Supervisor $54,312.96 Laviolette, James G Custodian Team Leader $53,637.12 Marshall, Whitney E HS English $53,413.61 Mccarthy, Matthew D Maintenance $52,551.68 Thomasian, Natasha L Elem Sped $51,687.20 Caron, Elaine A P&F Admin. Support Assist. $51,599.04 Harding, Christopher C Maintenance $50,170.06 Fleming, Seth E Custodian $49,269.38 Laporte, Francis G Custodian $48,558.08 Noel, Robert E Custodian $48,558.08 Rondeau, Tasha L MS Sped $47,768.24 Boucher, Renee M Athletic Trainer $47,378.61 Mistler, Eric Grounds Maintenance $44,892.16 Barry, Shawn D Custodian $44,482.56 Sandman, Shane A Custodian $43,313.10 Hebert, Renee M RN/Receptionist $42,927.35 Ferragamo, Sarah L Secretary $42,292.31 Mackay, Brian D Custodian $42,198.58 Lapati, Robert M Custodian $42,004.30 Johnson, Michelle L LPN $41,817.27 Chaffee, Katelyn M Behavior Support Interventionist $41,817.22 Daniels, Meaghan R Intervention Tutor $41,817.22 Deskins, Jill A Intervention Tutor $41,817.22 Mckiel, Katelyn G Intervention Tutor $41,817.22 Morin, Allison M Intervention Tutor $41,817.22 Motyka, Elizabeth M Intervention Tutor $41,817.22 Quigley, Megan M Intervention Tutor $41,817.22 Stolgitis, Ashley W Intervention Tutor $41,817.22 Szabados, Vincent M Intervention Tutor $41,817.22 Whitcomb, Marisol T Intervention Tutor $41,817.22 Hume, Stephanie D Intervention Tutor $41,520.20 Olivo, Michael Thomas Custodian $40,812.98 Lazarick, Jessie I Intervention Tutor $40,789.06 Fike, Heather M Intervention Tutor $40,674.82 Ayer, Dorothy M Office Manager $40,476.00 Cass, Beth A Elem Sped $40,452.79 Holbrook, Laura L Educational Accountability Coordinator $39,323.62 Sanelli, Diana L Special Services Coordinator $39,323.08 Stewart, Michael J School Nutrition Supervisor $39,271.23 Cranston, Kathryn A Instructional Assistant Sped $38,841.80 D'Amico, Nicole J Purchasing & Payables Coordinator $38,831.54 Leblanc, Joanne M Secretary $38,702.88 Laporte, Corinna K Custodian $38,318.08 Farraj, Lori J Aide Autism $38,125.00 Reed, Virginia S Elem Sped $38,119.84 Gothing, Steven P Custodian $37,301.19 Marshall, Glen P Custodian $37,212.16 Thomasian, Robin J Aide Autism $35,918.00 Harding, Brandyn J Custodian $35,612.60 Vazquez, Ashley Aide Autism $35,564.30 Everitt, Laura J Aide Autism $35,478.39 Mccormick, Rachel C Aide Autism $35,380.30 Simeone, Therese E Aide Autism $35,353.47 Bailey, Conner P Technology $35,084.11 Orne, Keri A Aide Media $34,390.00 Normand, Madeline M Intervention Tutor $34,097.21 Bagdis, Tyler C Custodian $34,037.76 Majka, Nycole S Aide Autism $33,915.24 Montagna, Laura L Aide Media $33,885.00 Margola, Ann M Aide Autism $33,836.30 Hebert, Matthew R Custodian $33,732.22 Gardner, Emily A Speech $33,564.07 Boisvert, Emily R Intervention Tutor $33,133.86 Orszulak, Jamie K Aide Sped $32,923.00 Frappier, Jennifer Aide Autism $32,729.95 Elmore, Taylor M Aide Autism $32,279.90 Rogowski, Nancy R Aide Sped $32,094.00 Rourke, Gina M Aide Autism $32,052.12 Black, Jean M Aide Sped $31,829.51 Glidden, Erin L Aide Sped $31,312.00 Rice, Jessica M Aide Sped $31,312.00 Glover, Kristen M Secretary $31,014.47 Ward-Leighton, Shannon M Elem Music $30,765.36 Allen, Ann M Aide Sped $30,548.00 Balser, Melanie A Aide Sped $30,548.00 Griffin, Patricia L Aide Sped $30,548.00 Harding, Tawnya L Aide Sped $30,548.00 Kowal, Shawna L Aide Sped - Create $30,548.00 Maio, Christine M Aide Kindergarten $30,548.00 Mccarthy, Kathleen Aide Sped $30,548.00 Rogowski, Linda M Aide Sped $30,548.00 Routhier, Lu-Ann Aide Sped $30,548.00 Saint Denis, Linda R Aide Sped - Involve $30,548.00 Toomey, Christine M Aide Sped $30,548.00 Bostock, Emily A Speech $30,091.80 Teschner, Rachel N Aide Sped $29,947.00 Oliver, Jessica J MHS Sped $29,526.34 Welch, Joanne L Aide Sped $29,106.18 Boyd, Joanne Aide Kindergarten $28,967.32 Pascale, Heather L Aide Autism $28,864.00 Melanson, Kristy E Behavior Support Interventionist $28,792.18 Barrett, Debra M Aide Sped $28,529.91 Schwartz, Ashley M Aide Autism $28,518.70 Rosario, Edwin Aide Autism $28,455.61 Whitelaw, Robert B Jr HS PE $28,108.00 Marley, Ashley M Aide Sped $27,638.19 Paradise, Nadine A Aide Kindergarten $27,222.30 Garrepy, Heather L Certified Nurse Assistant $27,192.61 Craig, Sean W Aide - Therapeutic Prog $26,449.00 Wilcox, Ashley L Aide Autism $26,257.11 Jackson, Charlene L Aide Autism $25,937.11 Bisceglia, Emily J Aide Autism $25,652.56 Mckinstry, Danielle M Aide Sped $25,645.23 Pytel, Jennifer R Aide Autism $25,229.03 Watson, Melissa A Aide Sped $25,065.98 Keslake, Karen M Admin Support $24,701.65 Lewis, Karen A Aide Sped - Create $24,474.00 Ducos, Patricia Culture Supp Intervention $24,295.08 Gendron, Cassandra L Payroll Coordinator $24,140.14 Flynn, Teresa R Permanent Sub $23,775.36 Hubbard, Harry J Permanent Sub $23,775.36 Martone, Meghan E Permanent Sub $23,677.92 Callahan, Erika K Aide Sped $23,537.28 Kelly, Rebecca M Elem Music $23,526.23 Ewing, Deniel E Permanent Sub $23,515.52 Degrave, Susan V HS World Language $23,135.98 Perrault, Kristen M Intervention Tutor $22,902.24 Riopel, Sadie M Aide Sped $22,809.37 Verham, Michelle L School Nutrition Supervisor - Interim $22,587.40 Berrios, Bobbie Jo School Nutrition Supervisor $22,467.07 Roseberry, Alicia L Aide Autism $22,456.74 Reed, Laurie J Payroll Coordinator $22,038.96 Miles, Kathleen A School Nutrition Supervisor $21,969.28 Placide, Jean D HS World Language $21,805.62 Thumann, Sierra N Aide Autism $21,515.23 Howe-Loricco, Tara M Aide Sped $21,341.00 Bourque, Sarah E Aide Sped $21,017.63 Ure, Andrea L Aide Sped $20,643.20 Marsden, Dawn M School Nutrition $20,589.37 Murray, Shawn G Custodian $20,218.30 Lindsey, Erica L Aide Autism $20,209.05 Morris, Veronica E Custodian $20,194.96 Salvadore, Hannah C Aide Sped $20,025.00 Gardner, Paul A Custodian $19,024.71 Perrault, Kristen M LTS - Elem Teacher $18,788.63 Burke, Tina M School Nutrition $18,685.00 Pascale, Olivia R Aide Sped $18,234.78 Valardi, Brenda J School Nutrition $17,936.61 Prunesti, Tiffany K Aide Sped $17,810.87 Spooner, John M Elem Teacher $17,713.07 Holbrook, Laura L Special Services Coordinator $17,477.12 Varney, Karen M Permanent Sub $17,409.28 Bouvier, Nancy L Aide - Therapeutic Prog $17,008.47 Orne, Krista M School Nutrition $16,918.95 Whitelaw, Mary E Youth Engagement Coordinator $16,852.50 O'Hara, Chloe B Certified Nurse Assistant $16,826.37 Boyer, Corice M Aide Autism $16,672.45 Coutsonikas, Danielle J Permanent Sub $16,110.08 Christensen, Ronald P Treasurer $16,060.18 Stundtner, April P Aide Sped $15,818.02 Belluardo-Cobb, Suzanne E Aide Autism $15,799.64 Reed, Laurie J Administrative Assistant $15,693.76 Camden, Christopher W Custodian $15,525.43 Gage, Tanya D School Nutrition $15,482.32 Prentiss, Michelle K MHS Sped $14,634.20 Bourgeois, Samantha N School Nutrition $14,260.17 Chobot, Wayne Custodian $13,970.15 Letourneau, Kristin M School Nutrition $13,484.46 Adomaitis, Kelly L Aide Autism $13,399.30 Kane, Timothy Daniel Elem Music $13,209.22 Metcalf, Kerry D Administrative Assistant $13,078.15 Burton, Eric J LTS - HS English $12,824.57 Sands, Walter E School Nutrition $12,760.75 Mcgrath, Kevin M School Nutrition Driver $12,678.67 O'Brien, Jolene T Culture Supp Intervention $12,645.90 Mccarthy, Rachel L School Nutrition $12,640.42 Wiseman, John J Custodian $12,129.44 Newton, Edward R MS Math $12,017.05 Gooch-Zebal, Sharon I Educational Accountability Coordinator $11,956.64 Rollins, Lisa M Custodian $11,926.06 Tucker, Evan M Aide Autism $11,833.42 Sacramone, Kari M Extended Day Coordinator $11,590.12 Correia, Amy L School Nutrition $11,589.14 Dubrule, Patricia A School Nutrition $11,426.26 Nagle, Kristy L School Nutrition $11,401.70 Laventure, Rebecca A School Nutrition $11,098.33 Whitney, Carol W School Nutrition $11,015.55 Hanson, Donna T Purchasing & Payables Coordinator $10,879.61 Laundis, Claudia C School Nutrition $10,862.57 Laundis, Jeffrey J Custodian $10,836.24 Degnan, Anastasia School Nutrition $10,499.86 Topper, Lisa A Elem Art $10,117.77 Orsini, Amy Student Services Admin Assist. $9,951.92 Smith, Sloane E Elem Sped $9,410.34 Erickson, Brittney S School Nutrition $9,320.85 Heno, Cassandra N Student Services Admin Assist. $9,308.05 Sousa, Lauren J Elem Social Worker $9,259.02 Armstrong, Amelia M Custodian $8,538.02 Porell, Gary C School Nutrition $7,943.33 Perrault, Kristen M Aide Autism $7,919.67 Warner, Tami E Aide Autism $6,917.03 Gregoire, Tyler P Aide Sped $6,730.15 Parent, Tyler M Custodian $6,315.60 Mellanson, Joan C School Nutrition $6,194.88 Tom, Raymond L Aide Sped $6,103.12 Flagg, Mason W Custodian $5,983.20 Dietrich, Jennifer L Speech/Lang Path Assist $5,880.00 Parent, Tyler M Custodian $5,624.20 Boisvert, Emily R Permanent Sub $4,936.96 Nogueira, Theresa D School Nutrition $4,500.42 Normand, Madeline M Permanent Sub $4,287.36 Scott, Lynn A School Nutrition $3,507.09 Moran, Linda M Payroll Coordinator $3,461.54 Salvadore, Hannah C Aide Sped $3,417.60 Rogers, William W Jr School Nutrition $3,238.33 Medeiros, Ryan N Technology $2,747.23 Mackey, Carol-Ann P Secretary $2,646.38 D'Amico, Nicole J Receptionist $2,598.65 Glynn, Kellie S Satellite School Nutrition Coordinator $2,548.67 Los, Rebecca L School Nutrition Driver $1,710.70 Flamand, Elizabeth M Aide Autism $1,538.53 Beard-Blake, Elizabeth HS World Language $1,393.93 Lima, Caitlyn A Aide Sped $1,250.32 Brady, Andrea M School Nutrition $1,208.22 Choquette, Jean M School Nutrition $820.85 Langelier, Michelle B School Nutrition $613.23 Verham, Michelle L School Nutrition $387.60 Montague, Jennifer M School Nutrition $123.92

