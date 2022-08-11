Fiscal panel: YDC settlement process needs more work

Aug. 11—CONCORD — A legislative budget oversight committee on Wednesday urged Attorney General John Formella to reach a consensus on a settlement process with lawyers representing victims of alleged abuse at the former Youth Development Center in Manchester, who mostly have resisted the state's plan.

Lawyers representing most of the 600-plus victims said they plan to go to trial and have rejected seeking relief through a $100 million fund for victim damages that the Legislature set up last spring.

"It is somewhat disappointing from my perspective that we haven't gotten more engagement from (legal) counsel but we have done everything we could," Formella said.

Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said working with those victims' lawyers would make the settlement process more credible.

"If this is going to work, there needs to be a process that at least some of the claimants' (victims') counsel think is workable," Bradley said.

At least six law firms represent victims, and the lead lawyers with the most clients, David Vicinanzo with Nixon Peabody and Rus Rilee, have publicly said the proposal was "insultingly low."

"We didn't receive a lot of opposition" from the other lawyers, Formella said.

One of the lawyers for some victims, Chuck Douglas, said he'll take his clients through the settlement process.

The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee on Wednesday took under advisement Formella's 93-page proposal for how claims could be paid through out-of-court settlements managed by a court-appointed administrator.

Vicinanzo and Rilee welcomed the committee's decision to seek a rewrite.

"Although we have been telling the attorney general's office for years what a successful, victim-centered process looks like, it has consistently disregarded our recommendations and instead opted to try to force through a process that is biased in favor of the state and creates a trap for survivors," they said in a statement. "The survivors know that the proposed process is not at all friendly to them."

Story continues

The bill (HB 1677) Gov. Chris Sununu signed last spring created a process for awarding damages with a $1.5 million cap for sexual abuse and $150,000 cap for physical abuse at YDC, its successor Sununu Youth Services Center and other state facilities that housed juveniles.

"This is unprecedented. It is great we are doing this, but we have never done anything like this before," Formella said. "To our knowledge, no state has ever done anything like this before, so we are treading new ground."

New Hampshire is the first state with legislation driving a settlement program for damages against the state for sexual abuse. In other states, courts have created that option.

"There is no amount of money that can truly compensate some of the horrific abuse we have talked about. There is no amount of money that is the right amount of money," Formella said.

Average claim $600K-$800K

Based on national averages, Formella said the average damages for a sex-abuse claim will be "$600,000 to $800,000," and the average damages for physical abuse about $60,000.

At that number, the fund only has enough money in it to cover 142 victims of sex abuse.

Formella said that "mitigating factors," such as a lack of proof or state's legal defenses for the conduct, could reduce the average claim.

"Not all incidents of sexual and physical abuse are created equal," Formella said.

Several committee members said the proposed process was too complicated.

"Right now, (this is like) you are eating an elephant," said Rep. Tracy Emerick, R-Hampton.

Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, questioned some of the criteria. She asked why the "base value" of a claim of oral rape, for example, is $50,000 less than by forced intercourse.

"I have a concern this is not victim-centered but more about what the department needed to do to get to that number," Rosenwald said.

Formella said the amounts were determined after a review of other court-ordered damage awards.

"We recognize this is a difficult exercise," he said.

House and Senate Democrats on the panel issued a critical statement after the meeting.

"Despite repeated promises of a victim-centered and trauma-informed claims process, the Fiscal Committee was presented with a document where the caps are too low, the process is overly burdensome, and the state is given a bulk discount on the physical and sexual abuse of children," they said.

"As we have said from the beginning, this is a problem that must be handled with the utmost care and consideration of the children who suffered violent abuse while under state care."

The YDC has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019. The victims have brought allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.

Ten former workers at the YDC and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were charged with sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.

While the cases go back as far as 1963, most of them took place during the 1990s.

klandrigan@unionleader.com