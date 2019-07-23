Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Fiserv, Inc. FISV is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 25, after the bell.

Shares of the company have gained 29.7% year to date, outperforming the 17.1% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

How Things are Shaping Up?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.51 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.3%. This expected increase is likely to be driven by strength across both payments and financial segments.

The payments segment revenues are expected to be driven by strong performance of electronic payments, card services and biller solutions, the consensus estimate for which is pegged at $913 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.1%.

The consensus mark for the financial segment revenues stands at $601 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.9%. Strength in the company’s core account and item processing businesses is likely to drive this segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 80 cents, implying growth of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter. The bottom line is likely to benefit from revenue growth and better operating performance.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, a company with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates if it also has a positive Earnings ESP. Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell) stocks are best avoided, especially if the companies are witnessing negative estimate revisions. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of 0.79% and Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2019 earnings:

S&P Global SPGI, with an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX, with an Earnings ESP of +28.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

IQVIA Holdings IQV, with an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #3.

