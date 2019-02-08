Fiserv (FISV) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates

Fiserv, Inc.’s FISV fourth-quarter 2018 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues surpassed the same.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 84 cents came in line with the consensus mark and improved on a year-over-year basis attributable to internal revenue growth, tax leverage and operational effectiveness.

Revenues of $1.55 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by $2.4 million and increased 2.3% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $1.47 billion increased 2% on a year-over-year basis.

On Jan 16, 2019, Fiserv announced the acquisition of First Data FDC in a $22 billion all-stock deal. Upon closure, Fiserv shareholders will own 57.5% of the combined company and First Data shareholders will own the rest. Subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and shareholder approval from both companies, the deal is expected to close during the second half of 2019.

Over the past year, shares of Fiserv have gained 26.3%, significantly outperforming the 13% rally of the industry it belongs to and 6.2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Revenues in Detail

Revenues at the Payments and Industry Products segment increased 9.1% year over year to $944 million. The upside was driven by solid performance of card services, biller solutions and electronic payments, which were, however, partially offset by lower periodic revenues.

In the reported quarter, organic debit transaction grew in high single digits and total P2P transactions, including both Popmoney and Zelle solutions, grew 74%. Mobiliti ASP subscribers increased 21% to exceed 8 million. The company also witnessed client addition in its unified digital platform Architect.

Revenues at the Financial Institution Services segment decreased 7.9% year over year to $615 million. These revenues were hurt by the divestiture of 55% interest of the company's Lending Solutions business (the "Lending Transaction").

Internal revenue growth was 4.5% in the reported quarter, with 6% growth in the Payments segment and 3% growth in the Financial segment.

Revenues at the Total processing and Services segment increased 2.9% on a year-over-year basis to $1.30 billion, while product revenues were down 0.8% year over year to $244 million.

Operating Results

Adjusted operating income of $492 million was up $1 million from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin declined 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.4%. Adjusted operating margin was hurt by structural headwinds from the Lending Transaction and investments funded from tax savings, which collectively had a negative impact of 160 bps in the quarter.

Adjusted operating income at the Payments and Industry Products segment was $315 million, up 9.4% year over year. Adjusted operating margin of 36.4% was flat year over year.

Operating income at the Financial Institution Services segment totaled $208 million, down 11.5% year over year due to the Lending transaction. Operating margin declined 140 bps to 33.7%.

Fiserv, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise