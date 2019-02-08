Fiserv (FISV) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates

Fiserv, Inc.’s FISV fourth-quarter 2018 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues surpassed the same.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 84 cents came in line with the consensus mark and improved on a year-over-year basis attributable to internal revenue growth, tax leverage and operational effectiveness.
Revenues of $1.55 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by $2.4 million and increased 2.3% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $1.47 billion increased 2% on a year-over-year basis.
On Jan 16, 2019, Fiserv announced the acquisition of First Data FDC in a $22 billion all-stock deal. Upon closure, Fiserv shareholders will own 57.5% of the combined company and First Data shareholders will own the rest. Subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and shareholder approval from both companies, the deal is expected to close during the second half of 2019.
Over the past year, shares of Fiserv have gained 26.3%, significantly outperforming the 13% rally of the industry it belongs to and 6.2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Let’s check out the numbers in detail.
Revenues in Detail
Revenues at the Payments and Industry Products segment increased 9.1% year over year to $944 million. The upside was driven by solid performance of card services, biller solutions and electronic payments, which were, however, partially offset by lower periodic revenues.
In the reported quarter, organic debit transaction grew in high single digits and total P2P transactions, including both Popmoney and Zelle solutions, grew 74%. Mobiliti ASP subscribers increased 21% to exceed 8 million. The company also witnessed client addition in its unified digital platform Architect.
Revenues at the Financial Institution Services segment decreased 7.9% year over year to $615 million. These revenues were hurt by the divestiture of 55% interest of the company's Lending Solutions business (the "Lending Transaction").
Internal revenue growth was 4.5% in the reported quarter, with 6% growth in the Payments segment and 3% growth in the Financial segment.
Revenues at the Total processing and Services segment increased 2.9% on a year-over-year basis to $1.30 billion, while product revenues were down 0.8% year over year to $244 million.
Operating Results
Adjusted operating income of $492 million was up $1 million from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin declined 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.4%. Adjusted operating margin was hurt by structural headwinds from the Lending Transaction and investments funded from tax savings, which collectively had a negative impact of 160 bps in the quarter.
Adjusted operating income at the Payments and Industry Products segment was $315 million, up 9.4% year over year. Adjusted operating margin of 36.4% was flat year over year.
Operating income at the Financial Institution Services segment totaled $208 million, down 11.5% year over year due to the Lending transaction. Operating margin declined 140 bps to 33.7%.
Fiserv, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Fiserv, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Fiserv exited fourth-quarter 2018 with cash and cash equivalents of $415 million compared with $673 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the reported quarter was $5.95 billion compared with $4.82 billion at the end of the prior quarter.
The company generated $571 million of net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Free cash flow was $495 million. Capital expenditures were $97 million.
During the reported quarter, Fiserv repurchased 8.9 million shares for $689 million.As of Dec 31, 2018, the company had 393 million shares outstanding and 26 million shares remaining in its share repurchase authorization.
2019 Guidance
Fiserv unveiled its guidance for full year 2019. Adjusted earnings per share are expected in the range of $3.39-$3.52, which indicates 10-14% year-over-year growth after adjusting for the Lending Transaction. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.51.
The company expects internal revenue growth in a range of 4.5-5%. Additionally, the company anticipates adjusted operating margin to expand around 50 bps and free cash flow conversion to be more than 105% for 2019. Full-year adjusted effective tax rate is expected between 22-23%.
The company's 2019 guidance does not include any impact related to the proposed acquisition of First Data.
Zacks Rank & Upcoming Releases
Fiserv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are keenly awaiting fourth-quarter 2018 earnings reports of key players like Waste Management WM and TransUnion TRU — both of which are scheduled to report on Feb 14, before market open.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research