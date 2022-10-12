Fiserv, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FISV) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 30.1x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Fiserv has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Fiserv's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 82% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 31% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 24% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.6% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Fiserv's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Fiserv maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

