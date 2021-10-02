Is Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Trading At A 37% Discount?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Fiserv

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$4.79b

US$5.40b

US$5.85b

US$6.23b

US$6.55b

US$6.82b

US$7.06b

US$7.27b

US$7.47b

US$7.65b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x7

Analyst x5

Est @ 8.34%

Est @ 6.42%

Est @ 5.08%

Est @ 4.15%

Est @ 3.49%

Est @ 3.03%

Est @ 2.71%

Est @ 2.49%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4%

US$4.5k

US$4.7k

US$4.7k

US$4.7k

US$4.6k

US$4.5k

US$4.3k

US$4.1k

US$3.9k

US$3.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$44b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$7.7b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.0%) = US$144b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$144b÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= US$71b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$115b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$110, the company appears quite undervalued at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Fiserv as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.234. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Fiserv, there are three relevant items you should further research:

  1. Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Fiserv that you need to consider before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does FISV's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Don't Buy Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

    Vecima Networks Inc. ( TSE:VCM ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date...

  • 'Many and complex' COVID protocols will be simplified: Ong Ye Kung

    The government will simplify COVID healthcare protocols, so that residents will find them simple enough to follow.

  • All You Need to Know About P&G (PG) Rating Upgrade to Buy

    P&G (PG) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Biden Urges Democrats to Compromise to Pass His (Shrinking) Agenda

    President Joe Biden visited the Capitol Friday afternoon in an effort to rally feuding Democrats behind his economic agenda and press lawmakers in his party to compromise as they seek to pass both a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a larger “budget reconciliation” package of social and climate programs financed by tax increases on the wealthy and corporations. The fate of both pieces of legislation has been clouded by differences within the party — and become even more uncertain af

  • Springboks edge All Blacks 31-29 with last-minute penalty

    This week it was the Springboks who won with a last-minute penalty goal in a Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks. Last weekend Jordie Barrett landed a late penalty and the New Zealanders won by two points to clinch the title, with a game to spare, in the 100th test between the two nations.

  • $2 million raised for Marine in the brig for speaking out against Afghan chaos

    Individuals raised nearly $2 million on behalf of the Marine facing possible charges for his public criticism of military leadership amid the Afghanistan withdrawal.

  • COVID-19 vaccine makers fall as Merck's pill shines in trial

    Shares of Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc slid on Friday after data from a late-stage study showed a COVID-19 pill from Merck & Co reduced chances of hospitalization or death among patients at risk of severe disease. Merck leads the race in developing the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19, while rivals such as Pfizer Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, and partner Atea Pharmaceuticals are running late-stage trials of their own. Some Wall Street analysts said Merck's positive data and the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19.

  • Stephanie Grisham book sheds light on Trump’s bizarre brushes with world leaders

    Memoir reveals Trump once discussed strength of kangaroos in meeting with UK PM – one of the few European leaders he liked Donald Trump with Boris Johnson at the UN in September 2019. Trump seemed to like Johnson but considered Emmanuel Macron a ‘wuss guy’, according to the memoir. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Boris Johnson once devoted a considerable part of a meeting with Donald Trump to discussing how strong kangaroos are, as the British prime minister struck up a robust relationship with a

  • Coinbase to launch AVAX trading ahead of much-anticipated Avalanche Rush

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has opened inbound transfers for AVAX to its trading platform Coinbase Pro. The listing will enable US-based customers to trade and purchase AVAX using three currency pairs – AVAX-USD, AVAX-USDT and AVAX-EUR.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    While some popular cannabis companies have sorely disappointed investors, these stocks have what it takes to keep generating returns for the long term.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Bitcoin’s Biggest Jump Since July Leaves Traders Speculating Why

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBitcoin jumped, rising in a matter of minutes to its biggest daily gain since July, and other digital currencies surged in a shock rally that followed the larges

  • 'India is booming – our top stock is up 10 times'

    Earlier this year the world was shocked by appalling scenes of Indians fighting for oxygen canisters as coronavirus savaged the country.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.