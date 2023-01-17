Fish As A Food Of The Future - This Company’s Low Cost Solution Is Ready

Taipei, Taiwan --News Direct-- Nocera

By David Willey, Benzinga

Read a recent profile of Nocera Inc. here

Fish have become an increasingly popular food with over 3 billion people relying on it as a source of protein.

Its great health benefits — being both low fat and full of brain-nourishing omega-3 fatty acids — also make it popular for a generation of increasingly health-conscious consumers. How can a fish population be ensured for the growing market without draining the oceans or ruining ecosystems?

Nocera Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) is one company investing in fish as a food of the future. An innovative company producing recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) tanks, Nocera focuses on helping smaller fish farmers acquire its inexpensive tanks that use the latest technology to make fish farming efficient and eco-friendly.

Ocean degradation has been a serious environmental concern for decades, but it is hard for land farms to achieve comparable yields while maintaining the health of the fish. RAS tanks provide a solution by being more sustainable than ocean fishing and more efficient than land farming. One Nocera tank can replace a farm pond and has 80 times the production capacity. It also recycles 90% of the water and can have solar panels installed above the tanks for maximal energy conservation.

Clean And Efficient Tanks

Nocera’s RAS technology means that the fish can be raised in a healthy, protected environment in the most cost-effective manner. The RAS is composed of a waste settlement box, a biomass tank, and a water-treatment system, as well as an inlet and oxygenation system to increase oxygen in high density to keep the water fresh and clean.

The tanks are constructed of relatively inexpensive materials to reduce costs for the farmer. It

takes 3 months to build a farm depending on size of the farm, and in just six to twelve months the fish can be ready to go, with the tanks able to produce 22,000 pounds of fish annually.

Given the price gap between Salmon and Tilapia and Catfish has narrowed, this means local, small-scale farmers can harvest budget fish like tilapia and catfish at a lower risk and higher investment returns.

Story continues

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC: AASZF) and Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) are also involved in RAS farming, though the cost of the tanks and the types of fish farmed vary. Part of Nocera’s mission is to open up the market to smaller farmers who farm what are traditionally considered budget fish like tilapia and catfish.

“We are committed to raise green and sustainable fish for the market and look forward to continued execution of our fish farm construction in the months ahead as we are committed to our shareholders that we will continue to invest and expand in a green and sustainable way in the United States and globally, ” said Jeff Cheng, president, CEO and chairman of Nocera.

Market conditions in the US could be ripe for the company’s expansion, with major seafood spending from the government making waves and headlines. If the trend continues into more of 2023, domestic seafood purchases could be a serious boon for companies like Nocera.

Nocera is a fully integrated company able to bring fish from the farm to the table. In addition to designing, manufacturing and constructing the tanks on-site, it has acquired companies to distribute its fish in frozen and ready meals.

Learn more about Nocera by visiting its website.

This article was originally published on Benzinga here.

Nocera, Inc. is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company that designs, builds, and installs equipment for the fish farming industry, as well as provides technical assistance to fish farm operations. Our Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (“RAS”) help preserve the environment by reducing pollution from over concentration of fish as often occurs in fish farms based in natural inland waterways or bodies. Nocera’s RAS tanks can produce 20,000 – 30,000 lbs. of fish annually.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Christine Petraglia - TraDigital IR

+1 917-633-8980

christine@tradigitalir.com

Company Website

https://www.nocera.company/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fish-as-a-food-of-the-future-this-companys-low-cost-solution-is-ready-107264736