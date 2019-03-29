Fish Fry Fridays: McDonald's, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A and more serve up fish sandwiches for Lent

Several restaurants are baiting customers who observe Lent with a smorgasbord of seafood specials.

The fish fare is most prevalent on Fridays leading up to Easter, a time when many Catholics forgo meat. Some restaurants and churches have Fish Fry Fridays or Fish Frydays.

Ash Wednesday marked the start of Christian Lent and restaurants from fast-food chains to fine-dining establishments have expanded deep-sea menus for the season.

Lent is a six-week period of fasting, self-sacrifice and prayer observed by Christians each year to prepare for the celebration of Easter, when they believe Christ rose from the dead.

Here are the limited-time menu items and some popular year-round options, which are available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out.

Filet-O-Fish 2019: McDonald's popular fish sandwich is available every day, not just Lent

Fish-fil-A: Chick-fil-A serves up fish sandwiches for Lent through April 20

Seafood specials

A&W: The chain has Pub Style Cod and Shrimp Baskets.

Arby’s: For a limited time, get two fish sandwiches for $5.

Bakers Square: The chain’s seasonal menu includes Fish ‘n Chips, Seared Salmon and Lemon Butter Tilapia. On Fridays for a limited time from 5 to 9 p.m., there’s an All You Can Eat Friday Fish Fry where for $12 you can get golden-battered cod served with creamy tartar sauce, seasoned French fries and choice of coleslaw or fresh fruit.

Bojangles’: The BojAngler Fish Sandwich & Platter returns to participating Bojangles' restaurants through April 21 or while supplies last. Many locations will offer two BojAngler sandwiches for $5.

Bonefish Grill: Starting March 8, get the Angler’s Catch on Fish Frydays served every Friday during lent with “tempura-style, hand-battered crispy cod, sea scallops and shrimp served on a bed of French fries with house-made coleslaw and a side of cocktail and tartar sauce for under $20.”

Boston Market: For a limited time on Fridays, the chain has a Baked Cod meal.

Burger King: Big Fish sandwiches are now included in the chain's two for $6 mix or match special for a limited time. Options include: Whopper, Crispy Chicken, Spicy Crispy Chicken and the Big Fish Sandwich.

Captain D's: Through April 28, choose from the Giant Fish Sandwich or two North Atlantic Lobster Rolls for $3.99. A side and drink can be added for $1.79 more.

Chick-fil-A: The chicken chain's Fish Sandwich is on sale now at select restaurants until April 20, the day before Easter. It's not available every day and is not widely available nationwide. The starting price is $3.55.

Chipotle: The fast-casual Mexican chain has expanded its Lifestyle Bowls with meatless "plant-powered" options. Plant-Powered bowls are the first extensions in the brand's Lifestyle Bowl offering, which launched earlier this year with Keto, Paleo, Whole30 and double protein diet-approved menu options, the company said in a statement.

Chipotle Rewards: Get free chips and guac after first purchase with new loyalty program

Church’s Chicken: For a limited time, the chain has a $5 Pick-Your-Platter with three options: Garlic Butter Shrimp Platter, Shrimp ‘n’ Tenders Platter and the Crispy Fish Platter.

Cotton Patch Cafe: For a limited time, “All You Can Eat Catfish Frydays” are back. For $13.99, get made-to-order crispy catfish fillets served over fries with jalapeno hushpuppies and two tradition sides.

Cracker Barrel: Starting at 11 a.m. Fridays, guests can order the chain's popular Friday Fish Fry, which includes crispy fried cod fillets. Served with choice of two country sides.

Culver's: The chain outlined six meatless options, including North Atlantic Cod, Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp Value Basket, soups, sides and the seasonal Northwoods Walleye.

Dairy Queen: Wild Alaskan Pollock Sandwich and Popcorn Shrimp Basket are “back for the season,” the chain says on its website.

Del Taco: For a limited time, get two of Del Taco’s Beer Battered Fish Tacos for $4 at locations nationwide. Price and participation may vary by location.

El Pollo Loco: The chain has shrimp specials like shrimp tacos and shrimp and avocado enchilada platters.