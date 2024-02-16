Fish story: Record nullified after ball bearings were found inside large Kansas crappie

A state fishing record for a white crappie caught last March was nullified after ball bearings were found inside it, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks spokeswoman Nadia Marji said Friday.

KDWP announced April 4 it had certified the white crappie as weighing 4.07 pounds and breaking the record after it was caught March 5 by Bobby Parkhurst at Pottawatomie State Fishing Lake No. 2.

"Five days later, KDWP received a tip from an eyewitness that the fish had first been weighed at a second location and weighed only 3.73 pounds at that time," Marji said.

To preserve the integrity of KDWP’s state record program, KDWP game wardens met with the angler, who voluntarily presented the fish for re-examination, she said.

"When staff used a handheld metal detector to scan the fish, the device detected the presence of metal," Marji said.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks revealed Friday why it nullified the record it initially announced had been set by the catching of this white crappie last March at a pond in Pottawatomie County.

Game wardens then had an X-ray examination of the fish done at the Topeka Zoo, where two ball bearings were found inside, she said.

KDWP then reinstated the previous record for white crappie, of 4.02 pounds, set in 1964 by Frank Miller of Eureka, she said.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay's office didn't plan to prosecute, said Katie Garceran, public information officer for that office, on Friday.

"After a thorough review of the investigation, we have determined that the evidence is insufficient to meet our burden of proof at trial of 'beyond a reasonable doubt,'" she said. "If any member of the public has additional information, they should share it with the investigating agency."

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Record nullified after ball bearings were found in big Kansas crappie