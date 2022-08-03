A fish took too big a bite and was in trouble. A Florida officer came to the rescue

What do you do when a fish is choking on lunch?

A state wildlife officer on patrol knew how to handle the odd sight.

While patrolling one day last month around the Jewfish Creek bridge, connecting the 18 Mile Stretch to Key Largo, Officer Mike Janzen came upon a snook that bit off more than it could chew. He noticed the fish was in distress as it swam upside down.

So Janzen, an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, went to work. He scooped up the snook, brought it on his patrol boat and popped out the problem.

What was it?

The snook had a cowfish wedged in its mouth, said an FWC spokesman, Officer Jason Rafter. The snook couldn’t swallow it or spit it out.

Janszen’s quick thinking was a win for both fish.

Said Rafter: “The officer revived both fish at the surface and watched both fish swim away.”

The only bad news: The snook had to find another lunch.