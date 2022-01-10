Like a fish out of water? Israeli team trains goldfish to drive

·1 min read

BEERSHEBA, Israel (Reuters) - Goldfish are capable of navigating on land, Israeli researchers have found, after training fish to drive.

The team at Ben-Gurion University developed an FOV - a fish-operated vehicle. The robotic car is fitted with lidar, a remote sensing technology that uses pulsed laser light to collect data on the vehicle's ground location and the fish's whereabouts inside a mounted water tank.

A computer, camera, electric motors and omni-wheels give the fish control of the vehicle.

"Surprisingly, it doesn't take the fish a long time to learn how to drive the vehicle. They're confused at first. They don't know what's going on but they're very quick to realise that there is a correlation between their movement and the movement of the machine that they're in," said researcher Shachar Givon.

Six goldfish, each receiving around 10 driving lessons, took part in the study. Each time one of them reached a target set by the researchers, it was rewarded with food.

And some goldfish are better drivers than others.

"There were very good fish that were doing excellent and there were mediocre fish that showed control of the vehicle but were less proficient in driving it," said biology professor and neuroscientist Ronen Segev.

Showing that a fish has the cognitive capability to navigate outside its natural environment of water can expand scientific knowledge of animals' essential navigation skills.

"We humans think of ourselves as very special and many think of fish as primitive but this is not correct," said Segev. "There are other very important and very smart creatures."

(Reporting by Rami Amichay and Maayan Lubell, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philadelphia homicides hit historic level in 2021

    Data: Philadelphia Police Department; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios2021 marked Philadelphia's worst year for killings on record. Driving the news: The city saw 561 homicides last year — its highest total ever, police told Axios.Why it matters: Gun violence has a significant impact on everything in the city, from safety and the economy to the city budget and mental health. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Killings were

  • Pfizer joins Beam Therapeutics to develop rare disease therapies

    Beam will receive $300 million in upfront payment and lead research activities till three new therapy targets are selected for development from outside the firm's existing programs, the companies said on Monday. Pfizer will then be responsible for development and regulatory activities for the targets, with the option to opt in on exclusive, worldwide licenses for each. Biotech firm Beam, which went public in February 2020, uses gene-editing technology to develop treatments for rare genetic diseases.

  • Spanish PM calls for debate on treating COVID-19 as endemic

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says that amid falling lethality rates for COVID-19, Spain wants European officials to consider whether to move away from the detailed tracking that the pandemic has required until now to a flu-like monitoring system. The change would mean treating COVID-19 as an “endemic illness” rather than a pandemic, Sánchez said Monday, adding that deaths as a proportion of recorded cases have fallen dramatically since the initial onset of the pandemic. “I believe that we have the conditions for, with precaution, slowly, opening the debate at the technical level and at the level of health professionals, but also at the European level, to start evaluating the evolution of this disease with different parameters than we have until now,” Sánchez told Cadena SER radio.

  • Scientists teach goldfish to drive robotic car and show they can successfully navigate on land

    Navigational ability in animals could be universal rather than specific to the environment, study suggests

  • Indian hospitals have plenty COVID hospital beds for children

    The Health Ministry also said on Monday that only 5% to 10% of all those people infected in India have sought hospitalisation https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-covid-19-cases-multiply-vulnerable-groups-given-vaccine-boosters-2022-01-10, compared with 20% to 23% during the last major wave. India reported 179,723 new cases on Monday, taking the total to 35.7 million, the highest in the world after the United States. Data showed that India has more than 24,000 paediatric ICU beds, compared with a recommendation of fewer than 10,000 beds from a federal taskforce.

  • Sweden takes more COVID measures as Omicron squeezes healthcare

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden will introduce more measures to stem the rising number of COVID cases and an increased pressure on the healthcare system, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday. While COVID infections have soared, hitting a new record last week, the number of people hospitalized as a result remains well below the peaks encountered in previous waves. More than 1,000 patients are being treated in hospital for COVID and roughly 100 of them are in intensive care units.

  • Omicron becomes latest speed bump for shorthanded U.S. factories

    When Michael Tamasi got to his office Monday after the holiday shutdown, he found nine workers at his small factory were absent — either because they had COVID-19 or had been exposed and were trying to get tested. The latest wave of the health crisis, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, has forced airline cancellations, closed stores, curbed output at meat processing plants, and shut classrooms across the U.S. The surge is exacerbating an already tight labor market and forced government health officials to curb how long it says workers need to isolate once they’re infected.

  • New Oriental laid off 60,000 staff after China's education crackdown, founder says

    China's New Oriental dismissed 60,000 employees and saw operating income plunge by 80% after Beijing enforced new sweeping rules on the country's private education industry that barred for-profit tutoring last year, according to its founder. Yu Minhong, who founded the company in 1993, published the figures on his official WeChat account on Saturday in a disclosure that showed how the crackdown in July 2021 hit what was once one of China's largest private tutoring firms. The WeChat post did not specify a time period for the drop in operating profit.

  • 10 GA men arrested after 500 pounds of fish found in illegal gill nets by Tampa Bay, FWC says

    “The use of these nets is illegal and harmful to the fish and wildlife that are indiscriminately killed when they become entangled in it.”

  • Ichthyosaur: Huge fossilised ‘sea dragon’ found in Rutland reservoir

    The creature lived more than 90 million years ago and its remains were found poking out of the mud.

  • Astronomers breathe a sigh of relief after Webb Telescope unfolds its mirror in space

    Two weeks after its Christmas launch, the James Webb Space Telescope finished unwrapping itself today, delighting astronomers in the process. The deployment of JWST’s 18-segment, 21.3-foot-wide primary mirror marked the end of the riskiest portion of the $10 billion telescope’s mission. It’s still more than 300,000 miles from its destination, a gravitational balance point known as L2 that’s a million miles from Earth. It still has to fine-tune the orientation of the mirror’s gold-and-beryllium s

  • NASA successfully completes unfolding of James Webb space telescope, which has been hailed as a groundbreaking achievement

    The US space agency fully deployed its James Webb Telescope, including a gold-plated hexagonal mirror, on Saturday for the first time.

  • FACT FOCUS: Unfounded theory used to dismiss COVID measures

    In widely shared social media posts this week, efforts to combat the disease have been dismissed with just three words: “mass formation psychosis.” “I’m not a scientist but I’m pretty sure healthy people spending hours in line to get a virus test is mass formation psychosis in action,” reads one tweet that was liked more than 22,000 times. The term gained attention after it was floated by Dr. Robert Malone on “The Joe Rogan Experience” Dec. 31 podcast.

  • Space telescope's 'golden eye' opens, last major hurdle

    NASA’s new space telescope opened its huge, gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror Saturday, the final step in the observatory's dramatic unfurling. More powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the $10 billion Webb will scan the cosmos for light streaming from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago. To accomplish this, NASA had to outfit Webb with the largest and most sensitive mirror ever launched — its “golden eye,” as scientists call it.

  • Mars Perseverance halts rock sample storage due to debris

    NASA's Mars Perseverance rover has run into trouble as debris risks preventing it from storing rock samples.

  • Hyped up 'moon cube' discovered by Chinese rover turns out to be a rabbit-shaped rock

    China's Yutu-2 rover, on the far side of the moon, drove towards the "mysterious hut" for a better look. It's not an alien structure.

  • From NASA to SpaceX, these are the top Florida launches to look forward to in 2022

    Every year seems to be historic for the space industry, but the last few have been exceptionally so. Here's what to look forward to in 2022.

  • SpaceX Closed 2021 With a Bang -- And 2022 Could Be Downright Explosive

    SpaceX set a brisk pace in 2021. Elon Musk's pioneering space company launched 31 rockets to orbit -- five more than its previous record -- and scored its 100th rocket landing back on Earth, a new milestone in reusable rockets. Since that rocket survived its landing, you can assume SpaceX will soon try to see if this dial goes to 12.

  • What sets Maker’s Mark apart from 95 percent of bourbons? Wheat. Can it be improved?

    The fourth biggest selling American whiskey in the world is pushing flavor boundaries like no other. “It’s Wonder Bread. And we’re flipping that on its head.”

  • Women could avoid IVF ‘rollercoaster’ thanks to new lab-grown egg treatment

    Human eggs grown in the lab could help women have children later in life – and may replace traditional IVF within a generation, a leading scientist has said.