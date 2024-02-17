Fish and Wildlife asking for feedback on updated fishing app

Feb. 16—OLYMPIA — Fishing fans in Washington will get a chance to test a revised app from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife that provides the latest information on fishing regulations.

The "Fish Washington 2.0" is an updated version of the original app, and according to a WDFW press release, it's been upgraded.

"Fish Washington is a mobile application designed to provide up-to-the-minute fishing regulations for every lake, river, stream and marine area in the state," the press release said.

The updated app is designed to address the problems reported in the original. The revised app is designed to use less memory and require fewer updates.

"Other improvements are location-enabled USGS river gauges and tide charts, more consistent emergency regulation delivery, and map upgrades," the press release said.

Ads were part of the original version, but they have been eliminated, it said.

The app can be downloaded from the WDFW website, and is available in Android and Apple versions. Developers will take information from users to make improvements.

Users can leave their opinions at MobileAppDev@dfw.wa.gov.

The app will officially launch later this year.