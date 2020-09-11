Fisher House Opens For Veterans, Military On Omaha VA Medical Center Campus; Brings New Service To Nebraska, Western Iowa Veterans

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System in partnership with Fisher House Foundation opened a Fisher House Sept. 9, adding another extremely valuable resource on campus for area Veterans and their families.

The Fisher House features 16 fully furnished suites in a two-story 13,000 square foot facility that will serve as a "home away from home" for the families of Veterans and military service members receiving treatment at the Omaha VA Medical Center. The Fisher House was constructed by Fisher House Foundation and gifted to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Construction for the project began roughly one year ago and marks the 88th such facility constructed by Fisher House Foundation. It is the first one built in Nebraska.

"This is another exciting addition to our Omaha VA Medical Center campus that will provide our Veterans and families with an unprecedented level of comfort and ease of mind as their Veterans or military service members receive the medical care they need and deserve," said B. Don Burman, Director of VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care. "We cannot adequately express our gratitude to Fisher House Foundation and all of those who made this facility possible. What you are doing in support of our Veterans and military service members is something that should make all Americans extremely proud."

"Fisher House Foundation is thrilled about opening this house in Omaha, the first in Nebraska," said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. "The people of Omaha understand the contributions Veterans and their families have made to this great nation. This new home is their way to honor that service and sacrifice."

Along with the 16 fully furnished suites, the Omaha Fisher House includes a large dining room, library, living room, fully stocked kitchen and laundry facilities, and an exterior patio. Each of the suites includes a private, wheelchair-accessible bathroom.

According to Colleen Vonderhaar, Omaha Fisher House Manager, the staff is eager to serve area Veterans and their families. "We are extremely excited to open this amazing home up to our Veterans and families and begin providing them a level of peace and comfort as their loved-one undergoes treatment here at the Omaha VA Medical Center," Vonderhaar said. "Our goal is to provide our guests with a level of comfort and service that will allow them to better focus on supporting the needs of their loved-one. This amazing house will allow us to do just that."

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a dedication ceremony has been postponed until the future.

A virtual tour of the Fisher House is available at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=627527951285506.

About Fisher House: Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 89 comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans' families an estimated $500 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.Fisherhouse.org.

