Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (NZSE:FPH) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (NZSE:FPH) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = NZ$330m ÷ (NZ$2.1b - NZ$369m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Medical Equipment industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 19% from 31% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Key Takeaway

We're a bit apprehensive about Fisher & Paykel Healthcare because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. The market must be rosy on the stock's future because even though the underlying trends aren't too encouraging, the stock has soared 121%. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

