Fisher pleads guilty to illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material

ZANESVILLE — Chase Fisher, 29, of Zanesville, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony.

According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office, Fisher contacted a local student via the social media app Snapchat and asked to purchase nude photos of her, as well as inviting her to spend the night at his apartment.

The student told investigators that she agreed to send the photos, and Fisher sent nude photos of himself to her. Detectives recovered the photos on Snapchat, as well as the record of ten payments to her via Venmo, a mobile payment app. The payments totaled more than $400.

While being interviewed by investigators, Fisher admitted he met the girls he contacted while covering sports for WHIZ. Fisher claimed he waited for the girls he met to go to college before contacting them, but admitted he was aware the victim was a minor.

Fisher faces a maximum of nine to 13 years in prison during his sentencing. He must also register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years.

