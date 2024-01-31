Fisher-Price restocking baby 'Stanley cup' toy after parents bought up inventory

IYKYK- Stanley cups are all the rage right now. They are flying off the shelves.

The popular brand of steel vacuum-insulated water bottles has seen a $676 million increase in sales the past four years, according to CNBC. The Stanley Valentine's Day cup sold out within hours on Dec. 31 and its Starbucks version of its pink cup sold out immediately in January.

Now, thanks to Fisher-Price, moms obsessed with their Stanleys have the perfect lookalike cup for their littles too.

Fisher-Price releases baby 'Stanley cup'

The Fisher-Price Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug may not be marketed as a Stanley but is Mattel's response to the growing trend, Fisher-Price said in statement given to Scary Mommy.

Baby shown playing with Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug

“Are you obsessed with the most buzzed-about tumbler as much as the rest of the internet?" the statement reads.

"Excited to share that Fisher-Price is launching its own playful version of the viral stainless-steel mug for young ones. The best part: it involves no overnight campouts at Target and chaotic matchups to get it!”

Fisher-Price dropped the mug this past fall, and it sold out quickly both online and in stores, just like the original Stanley cup. The product will be back in stock on Amazon and coming to Wal-Mart again very soon, a representative with Mattel told USA TODAY Tuesday.

“Consumers can purchase the kid-friendly toy cup, that looks just like mom’s," Fisher-Price's statement says.

People are crazy over Stanley cups: What made them so popular?

Moms react

Stanley-crazed moms have left excited reviews underneath the lookalike toy. Here's what some parents have to say about the Fisher-Price Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug.

"So cute! Now your little can have their own 'Stanley!'" one mom wrote.

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug Baby & Toddler Toy with Music & Lights

"The cutest mini 'Stanley' cup! We were running errands yesterday and several moms asked where I got it from. Not only is it cute but it entertains my 10-month-old. She loves the songs and teething rings. My little girl has her own cup just like mommy!" another mom said in her review.

Fisher-Price's version of the "Stanley cup" sells for just $10 online but can be found for $30 to $60 dollars on sites like eBay and Poshmark.

The interactive baby toy features colorful lights and more than 20 songs and phrases.

"This rattle is super on trend and looks like a little Stanley mug," another review reads. "Beyond the cuteness, it also has catchy ABC and 123 button learning songs and handlebar fidgets! Perfect little rattle toy!"

The goal of Laugh & Learn line is to "introduce early academics in context through early role play items that they see their caregivers interact with daily," Mattel told USA TODAY. The line encourages fine motor skills, curiosity and pretend play.

The toy brand saw how much kids enjoy playing with items around the house, so the line includes things like mugs, earbuds and controllers, all things that appear in the home.

