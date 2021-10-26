Fisher-Price to sell toy Chatter phone as the real deal

Fisher-Price is bringing back the good old days with a present-day twist.

The toy company announced on Twitter Tuesday that it will release its classic Chatter Telephone, a multi-colored rotary phone with a smile and beaming eyes, as the real thing.

“Give your childhood a call with the special edition Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone,” the company tweeted.

The phone will only be sold at Best Buy, where it can currently be preordered for $60.

Neither Fisher-Price nor the Best Buy product page detailed when the childhood favorite will hit shelves, but it’s billed as “a phone smart enough not to come with any apps.”

The Chatter phone needs to be connected to a user’s mobile device through Bluetooth in order to make and receive all the calls you wished you could have placed as a child, while wheeling your finger around the dial.

“It has grownup functionality like speakerphone and the ability to dial out,” read the product description on Best Buy. “Your childhood is calling, now you can actually answer.”