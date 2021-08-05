Fisher to serve on CCGBA board

Aug. 5—Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members appointed a board member during an Aug. 4 meeting.

Keith Fisher, son of former GBA member and Cherokee County Sheriff Norman Fisher, was appointed at the beginning of Wednesday's meeting.

The board gave its nod to receive bids to construct a building that will house jail vehicles and equipment.

During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 88 people in jail that morning: 77 men and 11 women. Four inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and two were sentenced to county time.

Thirty-eight inmates were held on tribal charges.

Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.

What's next

The next GBA meeting is Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.