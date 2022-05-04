Fisherman’s body found floating in Lake Lanier by pair on walking trail, GA cops say

Two people spotted a body floating in a Georgia lake during an evening walk on May 2, authorities said. Now an investigation is underway.

The pair called 911 around 7:45 p.m. after they noticed the body in Lake Lanier close to an apartment complex, according to a news release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators identified the man as 28-year-old Bradley Howell Taylor from Gainesville, according to the release. His ID was found on him when he was pulled from the water.

Taylor may have slipped while he was fishing on the bank and became submerged in the water, deputies said. His fishing equipment was found at the scene.

Investigators said they don’t believe Taylor’s death is suspicious, but his body has been sent for an autopsy to determine his cause of death as the investigation continues.

Lake Lanier is about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

