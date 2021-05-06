The fisherman’s daughter with a 'pirate's soul' who threatened to turn off Jersey's power

Henry Samuel
·2 min read
Annick Girardin - Reuters&#xa0;
Annick Girardin - Reuters

The French minister who has threatened to turn the lights off in Jersey is a fisherman’s daughter who claims she has a “pirate's soul”.

Annick Girardin, 56, minister of the Sea, hit the headlines this week by warning France could switch off the electric cables between mainland France and the Channel Island.

From a seafaring family, her father was a fisherman who opened a bakery after an accident. She was born in the Breton port of Saint-Malo, whose wealth was in part derived from corsairs, also known as privateers or plain pirates by the British, whose ships they plundered on behalf of the French Crown in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Atop the fortified port today stands a statue of Robert Surcouf, the notorious “king of the corsairs” who points towards the "enemy", namely Great Britain.

Her background makes her perhaps the most likely of all of Macron's ministers to take rows over fishing in the Channel personally.

An MP for the French autonomous Saint Pierre and Miquelon islands, off Newfoundland, Ms Girardin hails from the Left but was picked by centrist President Emmanuel Macron to run the overseas territories ministry in 2017.

She is no stranger to tough situations; when she arrived on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion prey to Yellow Vest protests in 2018, she had to be exfiltrated to avoid being lynched. Once claiming she had a “pirate’s soul,” she became a mother at the age of 15 and a half and has "a thick skin after all the trials in her life", according to Paris Match.

Last July, she was appointed minister of the Sea, a function resurrected by the Macron government - it had only existed in two previous ones since the War - reportedly with Brexit in mind and to "accelerate (France's) maritime strategy".

Due to its numerous overseas departments and territories scattered all over the oceans, France has the second-largest exclusive economic zone in the world after America.

When she took up the post, Ms Girardin tweeted: "With more than 11 million square kilometres of maritime territory in France, more than 391,000 jobs, ten per cent of the world's biodiversity, the challenges are huge."

She is known for being a straight-talking "grassroots politician" with a "relaxed" dress sense but there have been reports of criticism over her political style and tensions with Mr Macron, which his office has denied.

