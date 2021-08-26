Fisherman discovers shallow grave with a newborn baby inside, Texas sheriff says

A fisherman near a creek discovered a shallow grave with a newborn baby inside, a Texas sheriff’s office said.

The baby was dead, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said, and it is being investigated as a “suspicious death.”

The fisherman was in the area of the 11800 block of Old San Antonio Road, outside of Austin, when the fisherman found the grave at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, near Onion Creek.

Investigators believe the baby may have been in the shallow grave for up to a week, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The infant’s body underwent an autopsy on Wednesday, and the cause of death is pending.

“TCSO is concerned about the well-being of the mother,” the release states. Anyone who knows the mom or has information regarding the investigation is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office tip line at 512-854-1444.

