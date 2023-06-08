Fisherman finds dead body tied to Lakewood missing person case in lake, police say

A fisherman found a dead body Thursday morning in Waughop Lake, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Police said they believe it’s connected to a missing person case in the city.

Police issued few details about the incident. The cause and circumstances of the man’s death are not yet known. In a Facebook post, the police department said its Major Crimes Unit and the Pierce County medical examiner are investigating.

After the remains were discovered, police and West Pierce Fire & Rescue crews responded to remove them from the water. The Fire Department responded to the lake shortly after 6 a.m. Police said the man looked to be in his 30s. He has not been publicly identified.

It’s unclear what missing person case the body is thought to be tied to, or what the connection is. A police spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

Waughop Lake is an approximately 30-acre body of water in Fort Steilacoom Park, just off of Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest.