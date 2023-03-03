Fisherman finds missing Northern California woman’s body in Sutter County river

A fisherman in a Sutter County river found the body of a Northern California woman who was reported missing four weeks ago and was the focus of multiple unsuccessful search efforts.

Marian Wilkinson, 52, of Yuba City was reported missing by her family on Feb. 1 after she failed to show up for work, the Yuba City Police Department said last month.

About 6 p.m. Wednesday, the fisherman found a body in the Feather River in the area of Shanghai Bend River Parkway, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon in a news release. Authorities recovered the body of the woman and later identified her as Wilkinson.

Her death was being investigated by both agencies. The Sheriff’s Office on Friday did not release any further details and it’s unclear how she died.

Last month, police said Wilkinson was last seen walking in nearby Marysville the afternoon of Jan. 29. Officers who responded to the initial missing person’s report searched inside Wilkinson’s home but did not find her, her cellphone or any signs of foul play. An attempted ping on Wilkinson’s phone did not return a location.

Law enforcement officers and a volunteer group searched a levee on Feb. 8, with police using three drones in an effort to find Wilkinson. That same day, teams with the Yuba City Fire Department searched the Feather River.

The Police Department also said it has contacted businesses and residents nearby in hopes of finding security camera video to gain leads of Wilkinson’s location. Wilkinson’s family was cooperative with investigators, police said.