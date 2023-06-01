Fisherman finds remains of missing 22-year-old near pond in Oregon, officials say

The remains a fisherman found in Oregon were identified as a missing 22-year-old woman, deputies said.

On May 7, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Eagle Creek area after a fisherman called to report the “discovery of human remains in a heavily wooded area,” according to a May 31 post on Facebook by the department.

Deputies worked to identify the remains and said the death was “determined to be suspicious in nature,” according to the post.

The woman, later identified as Ashley Real of Portland, was last seen on March 27 at a fast food restaurant, according to a news release by the Portland Police Bureau.

Officials are asking for the public’s help with any tips about suspicious activity in the area Real was found between March and May.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503-723-4949, deputies said.

Eagle Creek is about 25 miles southeast of Portland.

