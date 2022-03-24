Fisherman finds two kids dead in Arkansas lake, officials say. Adult is still missing

Authorities are reportedly scouring an Arkansas lake after a fisherman made a grim discovery.

The angler was at Lake Ouachita, roughly 70 miles west of Little Rock, when he spotted two children floating dead in the water, on Wednesday, March 23, TV station KFSM reported.

The 10-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were both wearing life jackets, the outlet reported.

Officials believe the children died following a boating incident, according to KATV.

An adult who was with the kids is missing, the station reported, and dive teams have been called in to assist with the search.

Search crews found a 14-foot boat partially submerged in the lake, KARK reported.

Officials have not said what may have caused the incident.

Man drowns, second found clinging to stump after strong wind sinks boat in Texas lake

Missing man found dead in Arkansas woods with his dog still standing by him, cops say

Empty boat does donuts around owner after he’s thrown overboard, Texas video shows

Driver saves phone — and his life — after truck falls through ice on Wisconsin lake