Fisherman finds Washington family of 4 dead in car overturned in Idaho river

A Washington father and his three children who were reported missing over the weekend have been found dead in a car in an Idaho river.

The Spokane family was identified as 36-year-old Calvin “CJ” Miller and his three children: 17-year-old Dakota, 10-year-old Jack and 8-year-old Delihia, according to the Idaho County Coroner.

The four, who were on a road trip to visit family, were reported overdue on Saturday. A few hours later, a fisherman found their car overturned in the Salmon River north of Riggins, Idaho, the coroner’s office said.

The children’s mother, Amber, was not on the road trip.

“Our hearts are broken for this family and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time,” the coroner’s office said in a statement.

A GoFundMe for the funeral expenses had raised more than $10,000 as of Monday evening.

“Anything and everything helps with this heartbreaking process,” the fundraiser said. “Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Miller was a beloved pet groomer in Spokane, according to his employer, Dee’s Dog Grooming.

“Words cannot describe the sadness we have writing this post,” according to a Facebook post Monday. “Calvin was such a strong presence in our Dee's family, always ready with a joke or dad advice ... He was a devoted father who fiercely loved his family. Our shop will not be the same without him.

“They will all sorely be missed,” the post said.

