Fisherman oblivious to group of stingrays swimming behind him in Florida, video shows

Katie Camero
·1 min read

Drone footage captured a man fishing peacefully off a beach in St. Petersburg, Florida, oblivious to a group, or “fever,” of stingrays swimming right behind him.

At one point, the rays start to inch closer to the fisherman but the squad appears to collectively swerve in the opposite direction, as if some sort of protective force field surrounded the man.

Michael McCarthy, who posted the drone footage to his YouTube channel “See Through Canoe,” on May 17, told Storyful he “expected the rays to pass in front of the guy who was standing in the shallow water fishing,” but instead, “the rays sneaked around behind the guy, and he never noticed them passing by.”

McCarthy said the rays spotted on camera are cownose rays, named for the shape of its head. They have poisonous stingers, but tend to be “shy” creatures, according to Oceana, posing only a “minimal risk to humans stepping on their spine.”

These types of rays are often seen in aquarium touch tanks because of their calm and graceful manner. Cownose rays can be found swimming in groups up to 10,000.

YouTube users were both amazed and amused.

“Funny how you never know how much danger you could be in,” one person commented under the video. “Could have been a shark or other dangerous fish, and you take it for granted that you’re safe in 2-3 ft. of water. Lucky dude!”

Another wrote, “I actually feel kinda bad for him, lol. Imagine watching this video and realizing you missed such a pretty sight of nature right behind you.”

“Tell me you’re from Florida without telling me you’re from Florida,” one user wrote.

Honeybees tell time without clocks or sun, study says. It may be bad news for your diet

Orca and dolphin collide in midair as shocked boaters watch off Baja, videos show

Cops charged after arrest of 73-year-old with dementia caught on video in Colorado

Recommended Stories

  • Fisherman seems oblivious to group of stingrays surrounding him in St. Petersburg, Florida

    A fever of cownose stingrays appeared to go unnoticed by a fisherman off a beach in St. Petersburg, Florida.

  • Stingrays Splash Around on Florida's Gulf Coast

    A fever of stingrays was spotted swimming in shallow waters off Little Gasparilla Island on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sunday, May 2.Footage captured by Rebecca VanZoeren shows the group of migrating stingrays undulating and splashing past a pier. Credit: Rebecca VanZoeren via Storyful

  • Leonard Blavatnik named UK's richest person with £23bn fortune

    Sir Leonard Blavatnik topples Sir James Dyson as the UK's richest person, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

  • Update: U.S. 95 reopens after head-on collision north of Homedale; 4 hospitalized

    A juvenile driver and passenger in a vehicle that failed to negotiate a turn were not wearing seat belts.

  • This cottonmouth is among the longest ever seen in North Carolina, herpetologist says

    The record cottonmouth is 6 feet, the state says.

  • ‘The big scary bird’: Wild bird harasses mallard, her ducklings at Charlotte lake

    Have you seen this bird around Charlotte? If so, it may eat the fish and harass the ducks in your area.

  • Look who’s leading at the PGA Championship: It’s 50-year-old Phil Mickelson

    His performance for two rounds reminded of the player who owns five major titles and 44 Tour victories.

  • Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.

  • 'Big Oly' Ford Bronco Baja racer sells for close to $2 million

    The Mecum auction in Indianapolis is wrapping up this weekend, and its headliner, Parnelli Jones' "Big Oly" Ford Bronco Baja racer just sold for a massive $1.87 million. The "Big Oly," named after the team's Olympia Beer sponsorship, is one of the most recognizable off-road racing trucks and Ford Broncos. It was driven by Parnelli Jones and Bill Stroppe, and the two won consecutive Baja 1000 events in 1971 and 1972, plus the Baja 500 and Mint 400 in 1973.

  • Kacey Musgraves’ Cheeky Instagram Says a *Lot* About How She's Handling Her Divorce

    The caption says it all.

  • I Tried Goop's 4-Week Intuitive Fasting Plan — and It Changed How I Eat Now

    I took a crack at the intermittent fasting plan by Dr. Will Cole, friend and health advisor to Gwyneth Paltrow

  • DK Metcalf: We filled a lot of question marks this offseason

    Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn’t as vocal about his desire to see the team make some changes this offseason as quarterback Russell Wilson was, but he did take notice of the moves that the team has made since their playoff loss to the Rams. They hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, traded [more]

  • The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are open for submissions - here are the most hilarious photos so far

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of animals in the wild. The 2021 contest is open for submissions until June 30.

  • MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Friday, May 21st

    Friday, May 21, brings all 30 teams into action on the main slate. From the Midwest to the East Coast, game-time temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s. There is also a game in Coors Field with a total that is currently 11 runs and climbing. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks […] The post MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Friday, May 21st appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Kim Kardashian Throws Epic Construction-Themed Party For Psalm West’s 2nd Birthday

    Kim Kardashian’s little boy is building quite the lavish life! The reality star celebrated her youngest child’s second birthday with a cute construction-themed party. All the Kardashian West kids were there, of course, and posed with their famous mom and baby brother for a family snap in front of an excavator, and Kim also snuck in a sweet smooch for Psalm in a mother-son pic. Though fans didn’t get a peek at Psalm’s backyard festivities until this week, his actual birthday fell on a special occasion this year – Mother’s Day!

  • These recycled scrap sculptures are delightful

    Artist creates scrap sculptures with recycled electronics and automobile parts These eco-friendly sculptures are made with scrap parts

  • Taraji P. Henson talks campaign to address mental health risks for Black students

    The "Empire" actress, recently hosted a show on Facebook Watch called "Peace of Mind," which is also about mental health.

  • Women kidnap 77-year-old from Goodwill, steal $10,000 of her money, Georgia cops say

    The woman was able to get away safely.

  • Behind the Scenes at the Crypto Blaze, a Quieter Market Message

    (Bloomberg) -- A bear market in Bitcoin. A bull market in Bitcoin. Taper talk, or talk thereof. The biggest pop for meme stocks of the season. A lot just happened, and yet when the history of this week is written, it’s possible a much quieter development will be the lead.After intensifying earlier this month, inflation anxiety appears to be easing. Rates on 10-year breakevens dropped by the most on a weekly basis since September, capping any rise in Treasury yields. Meanwhile, a surge in raw materials continued to sputter, with the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index sinking for a second straight week.That was enough to comfort investors in big tech. The Nasdaq 100 posted its first weekly gain in over a month, after being rattled by warnings that soaring prices would eat into future cash flows and shine a harsh light on expensive valuations. And while minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting signaled an openness to discussing a scaling back of asset purchases, comments that it would “likely be some time” until the economy recovers to that point helped prevent any knee-jerk reactions.“Inflation is really only a problem for stocks if it’s going to bring the Fed off the sidelines,” said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen. “If you see interest rates falling, if you see inflation expectations receding, if you see the Fed continuing to come out with overall dovish minutes, it tends to be a pretty friendly environment for tech.”Whether or not the U.S. economy has seen peak growth, a series of weaker-than-expected reports have helped quell inflation fears. Last month’s housing starts were lower than anticipated, while the pace of mortgage applications slowed from the prior month. On Thursday, data from the Philadelphia Fed showed manufacturing activity in the region eased in May from a 48-year high the prior month.As a result, Citigroup Inc.’s economic surprise gauge -- which measures the magnitude to which reports either beat or miss forecasts -- briefly dropped into negative territory for the first time since June 2020 this week.The Nasdaq 100 held onto a 0.1% gain this week as inflation expectations ebbed, snapping a four-week losing streak. Tech eked out a gain as cryptocurrencies ricocheted, with Bitcoin dropping 10% on Friday alone after China reiterated its intent to to crack down on mining.Still, some warn that it’s too early to signal the all-clear on inflation risks. Anxiety around price pressures in the coming months should be a boon for defensive sectors and particularly favor financials, while eating into growth stocks with duration-sensitive cash flows, according to State Street Global Advisors.“Because there’s so much disagreement on how inflation may unfold, that disagreement in the market will inevitably lead to volatility,” said Olivia Engel, chief investment officer of SSGA’s active quantitative equity team. “If you look at the aggregate market, it’s hiding some of that market rotation -- that’s where you can see much bigger moves.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Meghan Markle's mental health.