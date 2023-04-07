Fisherman shot in the face walking to car, Illinois family says. ‘Complete nonsense’

A 23-year-old walking back to his car following a fishing outing with his brothers was shot in the face when a group of men confronted them, Illinois family members say.

Police in Chicago said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, near a section of the Chicago River.

A group of unknown people confronted Luis Franchi III as he and his brothers approached their car, according to media reports.

“They were yelling from inside the dark park that has no lights on if they were in a gang and they kept saying no,” Franchi’s mother, Melissa Torres, told WMAQ. “They had their fishing stuff, they were like, ‘We are here for fishing.’”

Franchi’s sister, Ana Franchi, said shots were fired just seconds later.

“They just started taking off running while my brother was holding his head,” Ana Franchi said, according to WBBM. “He just collapsed at the corner of Foster and Kedzie and that’s when police and ambulance arrived.”

Police said the 23-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the face and taken to a hospital in Evanston. He is listed in critical condition.

The alleged assailants fled on foot and have not been captured as of Friday, according to police.

The shooting caused Franchi to lose vision in his left eye, his mom told WLS. She told the station she is “hurt, angry (and) aggravated” over the shooting.

“This is a daily ordeal, and it’s complete nonsense,” Franchi’s stepfather, Victor Torres, told WLS.

