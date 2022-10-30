Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested

Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials.

Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

The arrests came after a fisherman found adult male human remains at South Holston Lake on Thursday, Oct. 27, the sheriff’s office said in an Oct. 27 news release. The fisherman was at a boat ramp at Observation Knob Park.

After the remains were found, deputies said they immediately launched an investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. During the investigation, officials said they found evidence that led to the arrests of Ward and Duncan.

The identity of the man whose remains were found has not been released. The remains were taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for examination on Thursday, deputies said.

Observation Knob Park is about 90 miles northeast of Asheville, North Carolina.

Hikers find remains of man missing for months in CA. Officials ruled it a homicide

Construction worker breaking ground unearths human remains, Rhode Island officials say

Diver finds more skeletal remains in drying Lake Mead, the sixth discovery since May