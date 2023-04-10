Fisherman spots submerged Jeep in lake — with a woman alive inside, Texas cops say

A fisherman spotted a submerged Jeep in a Texas lake, but that was not the only startling discovery made on Lake o’ the Pines, police say.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the fisherman discovered the Jeep near Woody’s Camp boat ramp Friday, April 7. As a wrecking crew was beginning to remove the vehicle from the water, a person was discovered to be moving inside the Jeep, according to the sheriff.

The wrecking service, deputies and the fisherman worked together to help remove the woman from the Jeep. She was safely rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, the sheriff said.

An investigation determined the woman had been reported missing out of Longview, which is about 30 miles southwest of Lake o’ the Pines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say how the vehicle ended up in the lake or how long it was there. Deputies have not publicly identified the woman.

Marion County is in eastern Texas about 55 miles northwest of Shreveport, Louisiana.

