Fisherman vanishes in Wisconsin, cops say. He’s found dead a week later

Police in Wisconsin have confirmed a 52-year-old man was found dead a week after he was last seen.

John Anderson was reported missing from the Kenosha area, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department say he was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 27. Anderson lived in Pleasant Prairie but frequented Richland County, per local police.

Anderson’s cell phone last showed activity Saturday, Sept. 30, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Oct. 2, police confirmed Anderson was found dead, according to a Facebook post by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

“Our hearts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. This is a truly sad time for all who knew him,” the post said.

Anderson was the owner of Memory Maker Sport Fishing Charters, WTMJ reported. When he missed a scheduled fishing charter on Saturday, Sept. 30, people became worried.

“In all of the years, 30-plus years, that’s not John. John would’ve been here. If he had something come up and couldn’t be here, he would’ve contacted one of the captains and say hey I’ve got this going on. His customers arrived and there was no John. That threw up a red flag for us,” local fishing captain Jerry Costabile told the outlet.

Police have not released details surrounding Anderson’s death. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said it would provide more information at a later time.

Empty fishing boat going in circles leads to discovery of 2 bodies, Wisconsin cops say

Hikers find body near campsite at Grandfather Mountain State Park, NC officials say

Missing woman’s body found, Georgia police say. Now her boyfriend is arrested