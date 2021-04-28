Fishermen at 'competitive disadvantage' over Government's failure to impose border checks

Harry Yorke
·2 min read
Fishermen&#xa0; - Jason Alden&#xa0;/Bloomberg
Fishermen - Jason Alden /Bloomberg

British seafood and meat exporters have been placed at a "competitive disadvantage" by the Government’s decision to delay checks on European food being imported after Brexit, MPs have warned.

While UK businesses exporting to Europe are now struggling under the burden of Brussels red tape, the Commons environment and food committee said the failure by the UK to impose its own border checks from January had created an uneven playing field.

In a report issued today, the MPs say the Government must now stick to its revised timetable for implementing new import controls, which had been due to commence in April but have now been pushed back to October.

A series of additional checks were also pushed back, meaning that the UK’s new customs border with the EU will not be fully operational until 2022.

The committee said there was now a risk that food businesses in Britain could stop exporting due to the red tape and delays they are facing, or possibly move their operation to the EU to get around the issues.

It also argued that the UK had ceded leverage amid ongoing discussions with Brussels over potential solutions to ease the amount of paperwork and checks conducted.

The MPs have called on ministers to agree with Brussels a process digitising the certification of paperwork, such as export health certificates, which would cut costs and disruption at the border.

They have also recommended taking a flexible approach to the compensation fund for seafood exporters who have been impacted by the disruption, including reconsidering the cap of £100,000 on individual payments, and providing similar support to meat exporters.

Neil Parish, the Conservative chairman of the committee, said: "British businesses have acted with incredible agility and perseverance to adapt to the new processes for exporting meat and seafood to the EU.

"With the many checks causing delays and costs, this hasn't been easy.

"We are concerned that in the absence of equivalent checks for imports from the EU to Great Britain, there will be serious long-term repercussions for our producers.

"As it stands, the playing field is not even, and the Government must ensure that the new timetable to introduce import checks is adhered to."

