Fishermen plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal

The United States said on Monday it had taken note of the Communist Party congress in strategic rival China that confirmed Xi Jinping in an unprecedented third term as leader, and stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open. Even as the White House reiterated the Biden administration's focus on "responsibly managing" competition with China and desire to cooperate in areas of mutual interest, prosecutors in New York said they had charged two Chinese nationals with trying to obstruct prosecution of a major Chinese telecommunications company. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a regular briefing the party congress would not bring a change in the U.S. approach to China, which he referred to by the initials of its official name.