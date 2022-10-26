Fishermen plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal
Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday.
Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday.
Stories about a car-theft TikTok challenge continue to pop up, despite little actual evidence of these challenges proliferating on the platform.
The Texas senator has called his 2016 presidential campaign 'the most fun I ever had in my life'
Should the Packers trade for a wide receiver? Is a wide receiver going to fix all that ails this middling football team?
Eric A. Wright, 50, of Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, was sentenced to 73 years Monday for multiple sexual assaults, including rape.
20 church leaders came together Wednesday to encourage Manatee County to join Sarasota in a new pre-arrest diversion program. Here’s what it would involve.
Blizzard Beach is reopening at Disney World next month, but that also means the resort's other water park is closing down.
Packers rookie Quay Walker led all NFL players in total stops and led all linebackers in run stops in Week 7.
M/I Homes Inc. reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose to record levels, as a 13% increase in average sales prices helped offset a "significant decline" in home buyer demand.
Medium chances of tropical development
Emmy-winning producer James Gordon Meek had his home raided by the FBI. His colleagues say they haven’t seen him since.
Meadows had been resisting a subpoena issued by Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the criminal inquiry.
Russian troops abandoned thousands of internal documents at their command post during their retreat from Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, Reuters reported on Oct. 26.
Officers also reported using tear gas.
The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs.
He applied for and acquired an American passport, a Social Security card and a voter registration card using stolen documents, according to federal officials in Connecticut.
With big brands including Adidas cutting ties with the rapper, Newsbeat explores what happens next.
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion.
The United States said on Monday it had taken note of the Communist Party congress in strategic rival China that confirmed Xi Jinping in an unprecedented third term as leader, and stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open. Even as the White House reiterated the Biden administration's focus on "responsibly managing" competition with China and desire to cooperate in areas of mutual interest, prosecutors in New York said they had charged two Chinese nationals with trying to obstruct prosecution of a major Chinese telecommunications company. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a regular briefing the party congress would not bring a change in the U.S. approach to China, which he referred to by the initials of its official name.
Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida, Florida, had some lucky residents like Fran Jones, whose homes remained almost intact after Hurricane Ian's impact. "A new roof, new sheetrock and we're back to our home," Jones told AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Jillian Angeline. Jones is one of the only residents staying in her home at this Placida community, located in Charlotte County and part of the Punta Gorda metropolitan area. Despite leaking that occurs in her main bedroom when it rains due
Nat Drummond was racing off a South Australian beach when he was sent "in the air" by a Great White shark that wrecked his surf ski