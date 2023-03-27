Fishermen who stuffed walleyes with weights during tournament plead guilty

Two men trying for a $28,000 prize in a walleye tournament last year pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to their stuffing fish with lead weights and meat to boost their chances.

Jacob Runyan, 43, of Ashtabula, and Chase Cominsky, 36, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and unlawful ownership of wild animals, according to Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland. The first three charges are fifth-degree felonies and the wild animals charge is a misdemeanor.

Calls to their attorneys were not immediately returned.

A video posted to Twitter showed Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning catch of five walleye and finding lead weights and prepared walleye filets inside them. Runyan and Cominsky, the winning anglers, were immediately disqualified.

From left, Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III celebrates with fishermen Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky, and Bass Pro Shops general manager Tony Williamson on April 16 — before the anglers were disqualified — at Bass Pro Shops in Rossford, Ohio.

Fishermen from several states competed in the organization's Sept. 30 tournament, which offered a $28,760 prize to whoever could catch the five heaviest walleye in Lake Erie, according to an investigation by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Runyan and Cominsky are set to be sentenced on May 11.

Fifth-degree felonies are punishable by up to 12 months in prison and up to $2,500 in fines, officials stated. Fourth-degree misdemeanors are punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to $250 in fines.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Fishermen plead guilty to cheating at Lake Erie Walleye Trail tourney