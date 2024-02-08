Fishers company creates environmentally friendly battery recycling process

A start-up venture betting a new twist on technology used in the sugar and pharmaceutical industries will revolutionize recycling of lithium batteries and rare earth minerals. Now, it's putting the environmentally friendly process to a test in an unassuming Noblesville strip mall.

ReElement Technologies rolled out the new technology based on patented research from Purdue University. The aim is to dispose of batteries and other potentially hazardous materials in a way that leave no contaminated waste, while also creating a source of recycled minerals for new batteries, wind farm magnets and other products.

The only waste from the process, according to ReElement’s David Sauve, is a form of salt similar to that used on roads in the winter.

“It's a pretty common technology," Sauve said. "It's not anything extremely new or unique. It's just a complete repurposing of the technology for a different type of industry.”

ReElement Technologies Inc. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Noblesville Ind. ReElement Technologies is working to build "the first metal recovery platform leveraging chromatography, a well-established method for producing pharmaceuticals, to separate and purify rare earth elements (REEs) and critical battery metals from recycled materials and mined ores"-ReElement Technologies.

Sauve said the idea began with the two founders of the venture's parent company, American Resources Corporation. They operated coal mines in Kentucky and used the technology to treat discharges to protect local waters. Rather than spend money cleaning that discharge, the company looked for a way to recycle the coal waste discharges.

That desire led them to research being done at Purdue University that would allow the company to extract critical minerals from the mining waste. This partnership eventually led to the technology ReElement is testing in the strip mall on Pleasant Street where neighbors include a gymnastics studio and a fencing club.

“We licensed the technology from Purdue University, but we've really developed it into a burgeoning global business at this point,” Sauve said.

ReElement Technologies Inc. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Noblesville Ind. ReElement Technologies is working to build "the first metal recovery platform leveraging chromatography, a well-established method for producing pharmaceuticals, to separate and purify rare earth elements (REEs) and critical battery metals from recycled materials and mined ores"-ReElement Technologies.

Refining an established process

The company is basically refining a purification process, known as chromatography, and working to build it up from lab research to a commercial scale. The original process is normally done within the sugar industry to produce pure sugar, as well as in the pharmaceutical industry.

In the past, the battery and rare earth recycling industry has relied on two other standard practices, Sauve said. One treats the incoming material with solvents and the other uses heat to melt minerals off at different temperatures.

ReElement’s process is related to the solvent extraction method, but Sauve said the difference is like using a fire hose versus a surgical needle.

“It's a very, very precise and clean form of solvent extraction,” Sauve said.

Forming a circular element economy

Materials to be recycled are ground up and put into large, sealed cylinders for the chromatography process. The company can take in any size lithium-ion battery, magnets from various sources including wind farms, and execute its process to recycle the critical materials.

The process uses up to 80% less water to get the same output as its counterparts, and is essentially self-contained. Almost nothing is discharged because it can be reused or stored for additional treatment and then put back into the process.

When ReElement began scaling up the technology, the company found the only real waste product is road salt.

Typically, the standard solvent process would need multiple stages to get the recycled material to a purity that can be resold. ReElement’s technology only needs to go through the process once, Sauve said, to achieve nearly 100% purity.

That means once a battery reaches the end of its life, if can be recycled by ReElement with very little loss. If the company gathers enough of the recycled material over time, it could create an entirely circular economy for the resale of the recycled material.

ReElement looks to expand in the near future

While a handful of staff work out the details at the Noblesville location, the company is in the process of purchasing and moving into the old RCA building in the City of Marion. The hope there is to co-exist in the building with a battery manufacturer to create that circular manufacturing stream.

ReElement's recycling technology is compact enough to fit in a shipping container, and Sauve said the technology also could easily be utilized in a sort of mobile capacity right at a lithium mine to purify the mine's output.

The process is still in it's early stages, but Sauve and ReElement remain optimistic of the global implications it could have in the battery and magnet manufacturing industries.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana company creates eco-friendly battery recycling process