Fishers police respond to armed robbery of bank on 96th Street, suspect still at large

Photo illustration for crime at the Fishers Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Update: This article was updated Oct. 12, 2022 with more information about the robbery.

Officers responded to an armed robbery Tuesday, according to the Fishers Police Department.

Police responded to Star Financial Bank just before 3 p.m., near the intersection of 96th Street and Lantern Road. While en route, officers learned the suspect had fled from the business. No injuries were reported.

Detectives learned that the suspect entered the bank, approached an employee, displayed a handgun and demanded cash, FPD said in a news release. The employee complied and was not injured, police said.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a vehicle south toward Indianapolis, Fishers police said. There is no known threat to the public. The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery should contact Detective Arndt at 317-595-3300.

#BreakingNews FPD responding to an armed robbery Star Financial Bank 8762 E 96th St. No injuries reported. Suspect(s) are believed to have fled in a vehicle south into Indianapolis. There is no known threat to the Fishers community. Residents are encouraged to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/IfX6AvzGcp — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) October 11, 2022

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Crime: Fishers Police respond to armed robbery of Star Financial Bank