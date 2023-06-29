Fishers police search for 'armed and dangerous' man after deadly gas station shooting

Fishers police are asking the public’s help finding a man they say is tied to a fatal shooting at a gas station Wednesday night.

Joshua Alexander Farmer, 32, has been named a person of interest in the shooting that’s believed to have stemmed from a domestic-related conflict. Police said Farmer was last seen driving a 2020 maroon Kia Soul with an Indiana license plate reading 392CDM.

Fishers police are searching for Joshua Farmer to question him about his connection to a June 28, 2023 shooting at a gas station in the 7000 block of East 116th Street.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. at a Speedway gas station in the 7200 block of East 116th Street, near Allisonville Road. Responding officers found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds inside a red Chrysler van. The woman has not yet been publicly identified.

Fishers police are seeking Joshua Alexander Farmer in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station June 28, 2023.

Anyone with information about Farmer, who's from Noblesville, is asked to call 317-595-3254. Police said Farmer is wanted on several warrants out of Hamilton County and considered armed and dangerous.

Contact the reporter at 317-503-7514.

