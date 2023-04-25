Fishers Police searching for more victims after daycare worker's arrest

A bruise in the shape of handprint welting on a child's leg led to the arrest of a Hamilton County daycare worker Tuesday. The employee, who has since been fired, faces 19 counts of felony battery charges against children.

Investigators with the Fishers Police Department say there could be more child victims involved and are asking parents to come forward.

On March 16, a Hamilton County parent notified officers with the Fishers Police Department their child had returned home from Kiddie Academy Daycare, 11703 Olio Road, suffering from a handprint bruise to her right leg, according to a news release.

Kiddie Academy Daycare provides services for children as young as six weeks old to 12 years of age, according to its website.

The parent told police they immediately contacted and met with the daycare owner. After watching video of the child's classroom, a daycare employee was observed "inappropriately touching the child," according to a news release, which offered no further details.

The owner of the daycare fired the employee later that day, the release stated.

On Tuesday, more than a month later, detectives with the Fishers Police Department arrested Molly Taxter on battery charges. Investigators say they've identified multiple victims at the daycare and believe additional children could be involved.

Officials are asking parents to call 317-595-3317 if they believe their child was injured at Kiddie Academy Daycare from January - March 16, 2023.

As of Tuesday, Taxter remains in Hamilton County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond, according to online jail records.

