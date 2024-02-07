Fishers strikes profit-sharing deal with Indy Art Center at new municipal center

Fishers and the Indy Art Center have forged a profit-sharing agreement for programs and events at the Fishes Arts Center, scheduled to open this June in a new city hall building.

Under a 10-year agreement, IAC will operate the building and handle all the programming but won’t pay rent. The city will invest $75,000 initially for the equipment and take 30% of profits from programs and 50% from special events.

The programs will be similar to what IAC offers on its Broad Ripple campus — paid, semester-long classes in a variety of skills such as woodworking and pottery.

The $23 million building is scheduled to open in June. The first floor will be dedicated to the arts center, with city hall on the second floor.

Performances will be in a 400-seat auditorium, which also can be used for “hosting discussions and panels, offering theatrical and other performing art classes,” according to the agreement.

The city will provide marketing assistance to the arts center and the IAC can seek sponsorships for its performances, splitting that revenue with the city.

The public-private partnership is similar to the arrangement the city has with the Indy Fuel minor league hockey club at the under-construction Fishers Events Center. The city hired a management company, ASM Global, to operate the arena and will share various revenues with ASM and Indy Fuel.

The city can reserve the arts center theater for its events for 36 days a year. Those could include a Fire Department awards ceremony or a non-profit's fundraiser, said Ashley Elrod, a city spokeswoman. In addition, the Fishers City Council will use the auditorium for its monthly meetings.

The IAC should seek input from local arts groups, including the Fishers Arts & Culture Commission, Noblesville Creates and Fishers Arts Council, according to the agreement.

The arts center will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

A consultant is designing a recreation and arts center or Fishers.

