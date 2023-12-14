Fishersville man charged after allegedly firing gun outside of home

FISHERSVILLE — A man was charged after reportedly opening fire with a handgun in Fishersville earlier this week, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.

"The male communicated that he looked forward to a confrontation with the police," a press release said.

The suspect eventually surrendered and no injuries were reported.

The incident took place late Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of Emerald Drive in Fishersville. A woman called authorities and said her husband, who was armed, was outside of their home near a fire pit, and said he was reportedly "intoxicated and upset."

As deputies responded to the residence, the caller said her husband was firing the gun. The woman took shelter on the second floor of the home, the release said.

Deputies arrived at the home and established a perimeter. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect, 49-year-old William Blackburn, was in possession of a 9mm handgun and several magazines of ammunition. He was taken into custody without incident.

Evidence recovered at the scene reportedly showed that Blackburn fired five rounds. Fifteen guns were recovered, including five suppressors that were allegedly missing serial numbers and the required National Firearms Act paperwork, the sheriff's office said. A "host" of ammunition, tactical gear, and magazines were also seized.

Blackburn was jailed on charges of public intoxication and reckless handling of a firearm.

The sheriff's office said a possible motive for the incident was that Blackburn was upset over the recent county-wide burn ban. The ban was lifted a day after his arrest.

“While this incident could have been a great danger to our community and the deputies, Blackburn’s decision to surrender without incident was the best outcome possible for everyone,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said it will be partnering with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to further investigate potential federal weapons violations.

Jail records show Blackburn is no longer being held.

