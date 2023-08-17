Fishersville man facing embezzlement charges accused of unlawfully filming ex-girlfriend
FISHERSVILLE — A man already facing allegations he stole nearly $60,000 from a Waynesboro pool business was charged Tuesday with unlawfully filming another.
James K. Swanson, 51, of Fishersville, remains free after being given a $1,000 bond on the misdemeanor charge.
In June, authorities arrested Swanson on two charges of felony embezzlement, several months after financial discrepancies were reportedly uncovered at Valley Pool & Spa on North Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro. He was released on bond.
On Tuesday, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office charged Swanson with unlawful filming of another after his ex-girlfriend filed a complaint through a magistrate.
The woman, 39, said Swanson reportedly posted explicit photos of her on Facebook without her consent, as well as taking pictures of her, according to a filing in Augusta County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court. Records list the offense date as Monday.
The woman said Swanson allegedly admitted in a text to posting the photos, and said he reportedly tried intimidating her by breaking an "object grabber" in front of her, the court filing said. She also said a gun was believed to be missing from her closet.
The couple resided together in a Fishersville apartment, court records show. Swanson is now listed as an "ex boyfriend" on a court document, and part of his bond states he can have no contact with the woman.
A trial on the misdemeanor charge is slated for Sept. 20 in Augusta County General District Court. A preliminary hearing on the felony embezzlement charges is scheduled for Sept. 5 in Waynesboro General District Court.
Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Fishersville man charged with unlawfully filming ex-girlfriend