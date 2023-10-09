Fishersville man guilty of soliciting a minor to perform child pornography

STAUNTON — A Fishersville man was convicted Thursday on a charge of soliciting a minor to perform child pornography.

Danny W. Mullenax, 64, entered an Alford Plea to the charge, meaning he did not admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence for a conviction. An Alford plea carries the same weight as a guilty plea.

In a plea deal that saw two other charges go by the wayside, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison with 12 suspended, giving him three years to serve.

At a bond hearing earlier this year, Augusta County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Alexandra Meador said Mullenax was suspected of giving a teenage girl meth and marijuana, having sex with her, and taking at least one photograph of her while she was partially nude in his home. The victim was over the age of 15, she said. The incidents took place in 2021 and 2022.

At Thursday's hearing in Augusta County Circuit Court, the prosecutor said the image was found on Mullenax's cell phone by his wife, who in turn contacted the teen's family. It was then reported to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

After he was indicted by the Augusta County grand jury, authorities arrested Mullenax on May 26 at his home following a nearly year-long investigation.

Prior to being sentenced, Mullenax, who is being held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona and appeared in court on a video monitor, was given the opportunity to make a statement.

"I'm just glad it's going to be over with," he said.

Mullenax, who has no prior criminal record, will be registered as a sex offender.

