Fishersville man pleads guilty to having sex with teen, gets six-year prison term

STAUNTON — A Fishersville man who solicited a teenage girl and had sex with her earlier this year pleaded guilty to five felony charges Friday in Augusta County Circuit Court.

With his guilty pleas, Christopher J. Hoover, 44, was convicted on single charges of online solicitation of a child under the age of 15 (by a person at least seven years older than the child) and carnal knowledge, along with three charges of taking indecent liberties with a child.

In a plea agreement with the Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Hoover was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 19 years suspended, giving him six years to serve behind bars.

Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney William Sukovich said the victim first met Hoover a few years ago, and at times he would watch the girl compete in sports. Earlier this year, Hoover began communicating with the girl online, calling her "beautiful" and eventually getting possessive of her by stating "she belongs to him," the prosecutor said.

In April, Hoover fondled the girl, had oral sex with her, choked her and had intercourse with her, Sukovich said. Soon after, Hoover sent the girl a message telling her he "loved her." As Sukovich described the details of the encounter, a woman on the verge of tears left the courtroom.

The victim told a friend at school about the incident and it was reported to a school resource officer, prompting an investigation of Hoover.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office arrested him April 26.

Besides the six-year prison term, Hoover was also placed on five years of supervised probation. He will be registered as a sex offender and cannot have any contact with the victim.

Hoover, held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona since his arrest, will be transferred to the Virginia Department of corrections to serve his sentence.

