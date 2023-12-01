Fishersville woman listed as missing

FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office has reported that a Fishersville woman is missing, and the agency is asking for the public's assistance in locating her, a press release said.

Mary Beth Salerno, 46, was last seen late Thursday afternoon in Fishersville.

Mary Beth Salerno

Salerno is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. The press release said she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black leggings.

If anyone has information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

