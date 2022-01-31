Fishing boat battles rough seas during storm
The crew of Ocean Endeavour encountered rough seas from Storm Malik on their way to shore off the coast of Aberdeenshire in Scotland on Jan. 29, 2022.
Weather service says Winter Storm Landon could bring a foot of snow and inches of ice to northern Ohio.
A cold weather front next week could trigger near record-setting levels of electric demand in Texas, which last winter saw days-long power outages impacting millions in the state, according to the state's grid operator. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) did not issue warnings or conservation calls, but it informed government agencies and others that it was implementing an "aggressive grid management plan," according to The...
More than 6 inches of snow are expected in some parts of the Chicago area.
The National Weather Service says travel in southern lower Michigan "will likely become very difficult to impossible" during the storm.
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Sunday about 12 miles from Escondido, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“We do not recommend the use of flame-throwers or any similar devices as an attempt to melt ice,” fire officials said.
Changing salinity levels and impacts to plant and animal species are some concerns scientists have after the A-68a “megaberg” nearly crashed into South Georgia Island.
The snowstorm will likely bring a wide-range of snowfall totals to the Kansas City metro area. Some areas may see only a few inches while others could see nearly a foot.
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking the makings of a far-reaching, disruptive winter storm which is forecast to spread a plowable snow and significant icing from the central and southern Rockies to parts of the Northeast this week. Denver, Dallas and Detroit are among the major metro areas expected to face wintry consequences and potential travel trouble, forecasters say. Winter and spring will be duking it out across the middle of the nation right around the time Punxsutawney Phil makes his
For the first time in decades Colorado has a wolfpack that is killing cattle and a dog and that has stoked the embers of a long-simmering controversy.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, as much as 10 to 15 inches of snow is expected in metro Detroit due to a 'long duration snowfall'
A new storm is taking shape over the center of the country, threatening to impact millions. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.
Check out this sustainable working cattle farm — a 6,900-square-foot energy efficient home on 42 acres with livestock and farm equipment included.Details: This 2019 Myakka City home, designed by Sweet Sparkman Architecture and built by Josh Wynne Construction, lists for $7.995 million.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThat includes the main residence, a farm manager's house, guest studio, workshop, horse barn, pole barn, three pas
Local farmers and logging companies stand to benefit from this natural climate solution.
Developers have bold plans for the state’s wildlands. Increasingly, the courts object The Tejon Ranch Company wants to build 19,300 houses across this windy wildlands landscape, north of Los Angeles. Photograph: Philip Cheung/The Guardian As California looks back on another wildfire season that razed thousands of homes and threatened thousands of lives, debate in the state has intensified over how to solve the state’s dire housing crisis as the climate grows ever more extreme. Increasingly, envi
Mother Nature delivered on forecasters’ promises of a blizzard Saturday, blowing a foot or more of whirling snow along some areas of the Jersey Shore.
More snowfall is on the way this week for a large swath of eastern Canada, with additional heavy amounts possible in areas still grappling with impacts from the blizzard from two weeks ago.
The National Weather Service is calling for snow to hit parts of New York, and the closer you live to the coast, the more you'll see.
As blizzard-like conditions bury New England, weather spotters are reporting current accumulation totals to the National Weather Service.