Fishing Friday to kick off Greenville police Summer Of Safety

May 31—Area children are invited to return to Greenville next Friday to participate in what has been one of the most popular activities summer.

The Greenville Police Department and Greenville Citizens Police Academy Alumni have scheduled the start of the 2021 Summer OfSafety program with the free 24th Annual Officer David Dickson Memorial Fishing Friday.

This year's event is set for Graham Park, 800 Walnut Street between 9 a.m. and noon June 4.

The police department will supply all of the bait and fishing equipment and will also be serving a free hotdog lunch. Kids will get to fish with police officers, sheriff deputies, state troopers, constables, game wardens, firefighters, and paramedics. There will also be prizes for the biggest fish caught, the most fish caught, and the most unique catch.

Fishing Friday typically draws hundreds of children from across Greenville and the surrounding area.

Dickson was named as the Greenville Police Department's Crime Prevention Officer shortly before he passed away in June 2005. Dickson was also the chief of the Commerce Emergency Corps and a member of the agency's dive team and had been Greenville's only Litter Abatement Officer, a position he had filled for seven years prior to his being named Crime Prevention Officer.

The Greenville Police Department has also scheduled the annual Kid's Camp for June 7-11 at the Greenville Independent School District Sixth Grade Center, the Teen Police Academy between 8 a.m.and 4 p.m. June 21-25 at the Greenville Police Department and the Advanced Teen Police Academy between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 5-9 at the police department.

Anyone wanting additional information contact Crime Prevention Officer James Hamilton at 903-453-0432.