Fishing lure shop takes direct hit after thieves target Canal Fulton gun shop next door

Glass and debris were scattered across DeLong Lures in Canal Fulton after a stolen vehicle crashed through the store early Tuesday morning.

CANAL FULTON ‒ Stephen Ziegler has had a lot on his mind, running his fishing lure business and dealing with the recent deaths of his father and grandmother.

Miles away from home and preparing for his family member's burial, Ziegler got a call at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday from a fellow business owner who told him that someone had run through his store.

"I was like, 'What does that even mean?'" Ziegler recalled.

Burglars drove a stolen Kia Soul through the front door of his business at 2381 S. Locust St.

"Someone took a stolen Kia smashed it into our shop and hit a giant 6-foot DeLong Lures sign," he said. "They are not very smart. They ran into the wrong spot."

It appears the burglars were aiming for the gun shop next door. Nothing was taken from the lure shop, Ziegler said.

After smashing into Ziegler's store around 4 a.m., the stolen vehicle backed up and crashed into D&D Precision, Ziegler said. The crime was caught on surveillance film, which has not been released by authorities.

DeLong Lures at 2318 S. Locust St. in Canal Fulton was damaged early Tuesday morning when a vehicle smashed through the front doors. The vehicle also smashed through the D&D Precision where numerous firearms were taken.

Canal Fulton police tracking gun thieves

Canal Fulton Police Sgt. Lance Priest said the investigation is ongoing as the department works with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to identify those involved.

The Kia, which was stolen from a Canal Fulton residence that night, was driven through the front doors of both stores, police said.

Four masked people entered D&D Precision and removed numerous firearms from the gun shop.

More: DeLong Lures relaunches in Canal Fulton

Priest said the number and types of firearms stolen are being determined as the business is doing an inventory. According to D&D's website, the business builds custom firearms as well as sales and repairs.

The robbers left the Kia behind and fled in another vehicle, which authorities are working to identify.

The owner of the gun shop, who asked not to be named due to security concerns, said he watched the theft take place in real time.

Story continues

When the store alarm sounded, he was altered on his cellphone. He was able to tap into the store cameras from his phone.

"It was very surreal," he said. "We have had false alarms in the past but this time it was really happening."

The thieves were in and out in under 60 seconds, he said, noting they were on the property for about two to three minutes.

The smash-and-grab style used by the burglars is typical for gun store thefts, he added.

"We do everything we can (to keep our merchandise secure)," the owner said. "We have an alarm system and for the most part, everything is under lock and key. There is a reason they didn't walk out with more."

While they continue to do an inventory of the store, at least 10 guns ranging from pistols to rifles were taken, he said.

"We don't want these in the wrong hands," he said. "We don't want anyone to be in danger. We want them caught and brought to justice. We are very strict as far as the rules and we want our guns going to law-abiding citizens."

Impact on DeLong Lures

Already delayed because of the deaths in his family, Ziegler said, his orders will be delayed a few days.

"It has put us behind," he said. "Ultimately they didn't take our stuff but everything had to be cleaned up. There was glass everywhere."

The impact was so hard it cracked the drywall all the way to the ceiling, Ziegler added.

DeLong Lures reopened Wednesday offering a cheeky smash-and-grab discount.

"They made a big mess of things and it is a big hassle but we have had to have fun with it," Ziegler said.

Anyone with information about the crime should call Canal Fulton police at 330-854-2211 and speak with the officer in charge.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

DeLong Lures reopened Wednesday offering smash and grab discounts.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Thieves target DeLong Lures, D&D Precision in Canal Fulton