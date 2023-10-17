Fishing report, Oct. 18-24: Delta stripers and bass, Pine Flat catfish and Eastman bass are biting.

Compiled by California Outdoors Hall of Fame member Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, who guides in the greater Fresno area and holds the striper record at Millerton Lake.

Best bets

Delta stripers and bass bites good, Dave King reported. Pine Flat catfish top the action, Michael Crayne said. Eastman bass on the rebound, Tas Moua reported. San Luis stripers hitting, Josh Mesa said. McClure bass and catfish action solid, Ryan Cook reported. Kaweah bass and catfish active, Dave Hurley said.

Valley

Westside waterways

Striper 2 Catfish 2

In the north section of the California Aqueduct, Bill Sterling of Striperz Gone Wild said, “We are still catching some striped bass on the aqueduct, but it seems to be hit or miss. Blood worms, anchovies, the River2Sea Rover 128 in Bone, or shad-patterned swimbaits ranging from 4.8 to 5.8 inches on a ½ to 1-ounce jig head seem to work best. There is quite a bit of debris in the water, and you have to keep moving around to find them. Catfish are biting in both the Delta Mendota and the California Aqueduct on cut baits, but bass fishing in the local dirt canals has slowed quite a bit with nothing more than 2 pounds being found. Squarebilled crankbaits or smaller swimbaits seem to work best.”

Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis added, “There has been a lot of interest for stripers in the aqueduct right now, and jerkbaits such as Duo Realis 120’s in Neo Pearl or anything white or clown patterns are working best.”

In the south aqueduct in Kern County, once again, it is a matter of moving around to find the striped bass, and the normal offerings of jerkbaits, Rat-L-Traps, or small swimbaits in shad patterns are working best. Catfish are taken on nightcrawlers, chicken liver, or cut baits on the bottom.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis (559) 292-3474; Bob’s Bait Bucket, Bakersfield (661) 833-8657.

Eastman Lake/Hensley Lake

Bass 3 Trout 1 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Tas Moua of 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle said, “Eastman is starting to turn on with some finding up to 50 bass per trip using finesse techniques. There hasn’t been anything large, but the fish are loading up on the bluegill and crappie fry. Those targeting crappie are finding the occasional largemouth bass to 3 pounds on the crappie jigs.” Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis advised using small baitfish profile lures or Senkos as the bass are focusing up on the baitfish.“ Hensley remains slow for bass with bluegill or catfish the best option. Bluegill can be taken on red worms or meal worms while catfishing is best with chicken livers, cut baits, or stink baits. Eastman held at 551.52 feet in elevation and 63% with Hensley dropping 4 feet to 479.27 feet in elevation and 22%.

Call: Eastman Lake (559) 689-3255; Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis (559) 292-3474; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam (559) 673-5151.

Lake Don Pedro

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 1 King salmon 2 Crappie 2

Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing said, “I was out with clients two days over the weekend, and Friday’s trip was a tough one where two clients only boated two healthy rainbows along with losing another two. I believe the changing barometer played a big role in the tough bite as we had some wind that kept changing direction. Saturday’s trip with two clients had much better results as we had stable weather. The bite was slow first thing as we trolled small Needlefish behind dodgers with no results for the first hour. I quickly changed to my custom-made spoons, and soon we had our first fish of the day- a two-pound king salmon. After going through many lures looking for the one that would work, I finally found the two that would put six quality rainbows in the boat. The biggest trout weighed four pounds and two other trout weighed from three to three and half pounds. The surface water temps are cooling down to 68 degrees, but the fish are still holding at 55 to 95 feet where cooler water holds the fish. The water clarity is 10 feet. There was hardly any boat traffic for a beautiful Saturday at Don Pedro. Ed Battaglia of Gilroy landed the four-pound rainbow.” For bass, Ryan Cook of Ryan Cook’s Fishing, “There hasn’t been any change at Pedro as bass action remains brutal. I have been targeting McClure instead for much better action. However, it is always like this at this time of year, and once the water temperatures stabilize, the bass bite will break out.” The lake dropped a foot to 801.03 feet in elevation and 83%. Updates on the launch ramp are available at https://www.donpedrolake.com/.

Call: Monte Smith, Gold Country Sport Fishing (209) 581-4734; Kyle Wise, Head Hunter Guide Service (209) 531-3966; Ryan Cook, Ryan Cook’s Fishing (559) 691-7008.

Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area

Bass 2 Trout 2 Crappie 3 Catfish 3 Bluegill 3

The water releases continue to be steady as the lake dropped 4 feet to 2,580.45 feet in elevation and 56% as the releases out of the lake have risen from 2363 to 2599 cfs at First Point. Crappie are the top draw here with up to 25-fish limits of slabs taken off of offshore structure of submerged rocks or brush at depths to 20 feet. Live minnows or minijigs in shad-patterns are working best. There are still trout taken from the bank near the Wolford Heights area on Power Bait or nightcrawlers, and trollers are finding some decent action for holdovers with shad-patterned spoons in the North Fork. Catfish are another solid option with Triple S Dip Bait, mackerel, frozen shad, or large nightcrawlers. There is a reaction bait for largemouth bass with a variety of offerings including spinnerbaits, crankbaits, topwater lures, and jigs for bucketmouths up to 5 pounds. The flows in the upper Kern River are excellent, and fly fishermen are finding tremendous action with dry flies. Bait casters are picking up holdovers in the pools near Kernville with spinners, crickets, nightcrawlers, or Power Bait.

Call: Cope’s Tackle and Rod (661) 679-6351; Bob’s Bait Bucket, Bakersfield (661) 833-8657; North Fork Marina (760) 376-1812; Golden Trout Pack Station (559) 542-2816

Lake Kaweah

Bass 3 Crappie 2 Trout 1 Catfish 3

The lake continues to drop, but they are slowing down as it gets closer to minimum pool. It only receded 3.5 feet this week to 600.81 feet in elevation and 11 %. The 2nd ramp remains inaccessible due to muddy conditions, and there is limited parking close to the ramp. Despite the low water levels, bass fishing has been solid with finesse techniques of plastics on the drop-shot, Ned-rig, or dart head in the deepest water off of main lake points. A double-digit largemouth was caught and released this week. Catfishing continues to be best with garlic-scented nightcrawlers, cut bait, or Triple S Dip Baits on a long soak, and crappie can be found around the submerged structure near Horse Creek with minijigs or small swimbaits in shad patterns near the coves around Horse Creek. The flows in the Kaweah River have dropped once again from 183 to 141 cfs.

Lake Success

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2

Water releases have begun in earnest as the lake receded 6.5 feet this week to 630.80 feet in elevation and 51%. Bass fishing is picking up here as well with the best action found on plastics on the drop-shot or a similar finesse presentation over main lake points at depths to 20 feet. Catfishing remains best with chicken livers, anchovies, or Triple S Dip Bait at night. Crappie are found around the docks in the marina or near submerged brush with small live minnows, Keitech swimbaits, or minijigs.

Call: Cope’s Tackle and Rod (661) 679-6351; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com

McClure Reservoir

Bass 3 Trout 2 King salmon 0 Kokanee 0 Crappie 2 Catfish 3

Ryan Cook of Ryan Cook’s Fishing said, “The bass are feeding on the shad schools which are scattered at depths from 15 to 80 feet. We have been scoring numbers of bass on 3/4th-ounce Hopkins Shorties in hammered metal along with small shad-patterned plastics on the drop-shot. A few fish are coming on the 2.75-inch Strike King’s Rage Swimmer in shad patterns on a one-fourth ounce G-Money underspin along with the G-Money jig.” Small shad-patterned plastics on the drop-shot are also working.” Trolling for holdover rainbow trout continues to be decent in the deep water near the dam with shad-patterned spoons such as Kastmasters in black/silver, blue/silver, or Cop Car. Catfishing remains solid at night along sloping banks with chicken livers, nightcrawlers, or cut baits. Crappie are taken in the coves at depths from 15 to 25 feet over structure with various minijigs including Notorious Jigs. The lake dropped 5.5 feet to 816.08 feet in elevation and 69%.

Call: Ryan Cook, Ryan Cook’s Guide Service (559) 691-7008.

McSwain Reservoir

Trout 2

Holdovers from the 4000 pounds of rainbow trout planted prior to the Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Merced Irrigation Fall Trout Derby remain in the lake, and Power Bait, nightcrawlers, or Kastmasters in blue/silver or gold are working from the normal bank locations of the Brush Pile, the Handicapped Docks or the peninsula by the marina.

Call: Angler’s Edge Market (209) 226-4416; McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534.

Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River

Bass 2 Striped bass 1 Shad 1 Bluegill 2 Crappie 2

The lake continues to recede, dropping 11 feet this week 481.19 feet in elevation and 32%. Tas Moua of 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle said, “There has been quite a bit of activity for anglers pre-fishing for the Tulare Police Activities League Fundraising Bass Tournament coming up on Nov. 4. There is a decent bite shallow for small fish with finesse presentations of plastics on the drop-shot along with crankbaits or topwater lures. Anglers are heading upriver as far as they can go, but there isn’t much water up there.” Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “With the low water, most anglers are staying in the main lake up to Finegold, and there has been some action working deep with shad-patterned plastics on the drop-shot.” The launch ramp is down to the last boat ramp.” Sycamore Park is open seven days per week. Sycamore Park Pond continues to kick out quality largemouth bass. Entry is free from Monday through Friday, and $9 per vehicle on weekends. Bass, bluegill, crappie, and catfish can be caught in all of them. Drinks, snacks, live worms, lures, and tackle are available onsite at the bait shop. Canoe and kayak rentals are available on the ponds for $10 per hour or bring your own hand-launched boat. The flows in the San Joaquin River at Friant are steady at 383 cfs.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun (559) 292-3474.

New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Catfish 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 1

Bass fishing is showing signs of life as similar to the other Mother Lode lakes, the bass are focusing upon the shad schools in open water. Large topwater Spooks or other big walking-style baits are working when the fish are boiling on the surface while working submerged island tops with shad-patterned plastics on the drop-shot is another option. Holdover rainbow trout are also working the shad schools at depths from 50 to 70 feet and running shad-patterned spoons within the bait balls is your best bet. Finding the bait is the key. Call: John Liechty, Xperience Fishing Guide Service (209) 743-9932; Ryan Cook, Ryan Cook’s Guide Service (559) 691-7008; Kyle Wise, Headhunter Guide Service (209) 531-3966; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734.

Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 0 King salmon 0 Catfish 3 Crappie 2

The lake continues to release water, dropping 9 feet this week to 874.82 feet in elevation and 60%. Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “There is a decent trout bite for trollers working shad-patterned spoons such as Needlefish in Cop Car through the baitfish schools near the Power Lines. The bass action has been up-and-down as the fronts moving through the area seem to have put the fish off of the bite. The bass seem to be found in deeper water feeding on the shad schools. Catfishing is solid near the Power Lines with chicken livers, cut baits, or Triple S Dip Bait. Crappie can be found around the docks or in the submerged brush.” The flows on the lower Kings at Trimmer have dropped from 1465 to 849 cfs, and the last trout plant was over a month ago. Fly fishermen are finding solid action in the catch-and-release section, but the overall action has slowed for bait casters.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun (559) 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. (559) 539-5626.

San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay

Striper 3 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 2

San Luis Reservoir has been as good as in recent memory with outstanding striped bass action for bank and boat anglers. Josh Mesa of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill said, “In the main lake, there is an early morning topwater bite with River2Sea Whopper Ploppers, the Berkley Choppo 30, or Heddon’s Spooks for linesides to 6 pounds with a number of shakers in the mix. We are selling jumbo minnows like crazy, and the minnows are large at 4 inches. Bank anglers are soaking minnows while boaters are drifting the live bait. Anchovies are also working from the banks.” Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun added, “Trollers are picking up limits of striped bass while there is a great swimbait bite in the O’Neill Forebay.”

Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said that the shoreline ripbait and topwater bites have been good at times. “ The trolling bite has lagged behind the shoreline action for some reason with the fish holding in more shallow coves. I guided Bob and Aretha Cullers of Oklahoma this week and we fished for two days . Bob was looking for a new personal best fish , and incredibly on the afternoon of the second day we hooked into a screamer that took out over 40 yards of line on the first run. The later released fish was 41 inches and 26 pounds, breaking his old personal best of 40 inches by one inch. They have fished all over the east coast for big stripers but it took coming out to California to do it. “ George said.

Tas Moua of 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle said, “Flukes, Duo Realis jerkbaits in 120 size, and glide baits are working at both the big lake and the forebay for those working points along the rocky shorelines.” Bill Sterling of Stripez Gone Wild reported, “Fishing the O’Neil Forebay and the San Luis Reservoir are still the hot spots for stripers. Large schools of fish are chasing baitfish, and 209 custom lures owner Carlos Torres Moreno went out Thursday to the forebay from 3-6 p.m. and caught over 30 stripers ranging from 16 inches to 26 inches. Top water and swimbaits seem to work the best with the bigger fish coming on the bigger glide baits.”The lake is releasing water, and it has dropped to 77% in spite of continued pumping from the south Delta. The winds can be a major problem as two kayakers flipped over in the forebay this past week, requiring a water rescue.

To check the wind conditions on the lake - use windfinder.com/forecast/san_luis_reservoir.

Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, Roger George, rogergeorgeguideservice.com (559) 905-2954.

High Sierra

Bass Lake

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 0

Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun said, “The bass bite is fair at best, but there is some action near the docks with crankbaits or finesse presentations. Small 3- to 4-inch swimbaits are also effective.” Trout fishing has also slowed with the lack of planting since the annual trout derby in May. A webcam of the launch ramp is available at https://basslakeca.com/.

Call: Mike Beighey, Bass Lake Fishing (559) 676-8133.

Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool

The Kaiser Pass lakes are starting to release water with Edison at 64, Florence at 78, and Mammoth Pool at 50%. Michael Crayne reported good action for rainbow trout at Edison with spinners in the creek flowing into the back of the lake. Road conditions (559) 297-0706.

Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake (559) 259-4000.

Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake

Kokanee 2 Trout 2

Shaver Lake remains slow for the remnants of spawning kokanee in the lake while trout can be found in the back of the lake near the Stevenson Bay and Tunnel Creek areas. All the Shaver Lake guides have ceased operations for the year due to slow action. year. The Shaver Marina closed on Sunday, October 15th, but the Sierra Marina remains open. Fishing remains slow at Huntington with high water limiting shore access along with heavy flows at Rancheria Creek.

A webcam of the Shaver launch ramp is at sierramarina.com/webcam-weather-page.html and for Huntington at http://www.shaverlakewebcams.info/huntington.html. Shaver rose to 80 and Huntington dropping from 91 to 80%.

Call: Todd Wittwer, Kokanee.net Guide Service (559) 288-8100; Jerad Romero, Jrods Guide Service (559) 392-6994; Tom Oliveira, Tom Oliveira Fishing (559) 802-8072.

Wishon/Courtright

Trout 2

The Wishon RV Park and Store has closed for the season, and although there are holdover rainbows in both lakes and the lakes remain high, few anglers are heading to the high country.

Call: Wishon RV Park (559) 865-5361.

Ocean

Half Moon Bay

Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Halibut 2 White seabass 1 Sand dabs 3 Surf perch 3

Michael Cabanas of the New Captain Pete is gearing up for crab-only trips starting Nov. 4, and he anticipates using hoop nets at the start of the season. The closest deep water over 50 fathoms is at least 18 miles from the harbor, and a few boats have been heading to the deep for limits of big chili pepper rockfish along with black cod. The distance is too far to account for a rockfish/crab combination trip. It’s all about surf fishing in this section of the coast, but the bluefin tuna showed up on Monday, leading to a number of boats heading out for the chance of a fish of a lifetime.

Call: Captain Michael Cabanas, New Captain Pete (510) 677-7054; Captain Chris Chang, Ankeny Street (650) 279-8819; Captain Bill Smith, Riptide (650) 728-8433; Half Moon Bay Sport Fishing, Queen of Hearts (510) 581-2628.

Monterey/Santa Cruz

Rockfish 3 Halibut 2 Bluefin tuna 3 Striper 2 White seabass 1 Sand dabs 3 Surf perch 3

Chris Arcoleo of Chris’s Fishing and Whale Watching Trips reported continued outstanding deep water rockfishing, saying, “Deep water rockfishing has been fantastic with limits of big vermilions, canaries, Boccaccio, widow, and yellowtail rockfish. We put in 30 limits of vermilions (120) on Sunday as part of limits of rockfish, and the lingcod counts are decent down south at Point Sur. There are plenty of deepwater areas off of Point Sur. We will be holding off on running crab trips until pots are available to be used as it is too difficult to use hoops in the deep water where are crab are found. There are still loads of whales in Monterey Bay, and I am certain that we will be using hoops at the start of the season. We will run rockfish trips until the end of the season on December 31st.”

Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting Guide Service said, “Anglers who fished the Monterey Bay area this week enjoyed a few days of very nice conditions. The weekend heat wave meant low winds, and the ocean swells were low. This allowed boaters to travel farther and faster to find the fish. The calm conditions were especially beneficial for our area’s tuna hunters. Big bluefin tuna have been feeding in our area for many months now, but catches remain scarce. Part of the reason for low scores can be attributed to windy and choppy conditions offshore along with a succession of larger ocean groundswells. Bluefin anglers rely on sighting the big schools of tuna as they feed or jump from the water. Big swells and wind waves brings visibility way down in terms of spotting fish.

Nasty conditions also make it difficult to impossible to set up effective smooth trolling patterns. The big tuna are notoriously shy and easily spooked. Trollers find the best success when the waters are calm, and the lines can be let out far behind the boat. This weekend’s placid seas created conditions that were workable for those intrepid anglers who have been on the hunt for months. Todd Fraser from Bayside Marine in Santa Cruz pays particular attention to any and all tuna news.

The past week he was happy to report a few catches of big bluefin from the Fingers area about 10 miles off the coast from Davenport. The fingers are a series of deep submarine canyon branches that point roughly towards shore. Fraser recounted, “The bluefin are in the 100- to 200-pound range. The anglers were fishing the Davenport Fingers and finding good signs of marine life. These were caught trolling Mad Mack’s and live mackerel.”

Tom Joseph from Fish On Sportfishing would rather fish for tuna than anything else in the sea. Joseph reports that information is hard to come by, but cited catches of multiple tuna caught by boats launching out of both Half Moon Bay and Sausalito this weekend. “These fish were on the inside and just above the 601 Weather Buoy,” Joseph said. He then added, “The one guy I talked to trolled al the way back from the Fingers and hit the spot near the 601. He said it was crazy, fish were everywhere!” Big bluefin have been feeding all along the North coast of California since late spring this year. Boats from Fort Bragg and Crescent City have done really well on bluefin and albacore as well as the occasional big eye tuna. The schools in those far north areas are in closer to shore, which may account for their better catch rates. In previous years, tuna have hung out in our area well into December, so it ain’t over yet.”

Josh Mesa of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported continued solid surf perch action around Marina and in Monterey Bay for fish from 8 to 14 inches. He said, “Lucky 13’s motor oil grubs with a paddletail or McKenny Baits grubs are working for the perch, and there are still a few stripers around Marina.”

Call: Chris’ Landing (831) 375-5951; Allen Bushnell, Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting (831) 251-9732.

Golden Gate/San Francisco Bay

Halibut 2 Bluefin tuna 2 Striper 3 Rockfish 3 Leopard shark 2 Sturgeon 2

The weather was flat calm offshore over the weekend, and several boats ran out for bluefin tuna on Monday. Captain Jerad Davis of the Salty Lady out of Sausalito put his clients onto two huge bluefin trolling Nomad’s Madmacs while Captain James Smith of the California Dawn II took a crew trip on Monday for a 130-pound bluefin. Both boats are booking bluefin trips as long as the weather window holds. Due to the excellent weather, boats with large loads were able to make it out to Rittenburg Bank for limits of huge yellowtail, Boccaccio, and canary rockfish, but the lingcod count has limited to around a fish per rod due to the lack of trip. The Western Outdoor News charter on the California Dawn II on Friday produced heavy sacks of rockfish along with a lingcod per rod for 26 anglers. Fresno-native Vince Borges of Phenix Rods sponsored a deepwater trip on the Pacific Dream out of Berkeley Marina to Rittenburg over the weekend, and they returned with 24 quality limits of rockfish as well as 25 lingcod for the 24 anglers onboard! Big fish prize was taken by Tracy McKeown of San Leandro for a healthy jackpot along with a Phenix Abyss HD and second prize winner, George Lucas of Stockton won a Phenix M1 Inshore.”

Inside the bay, limits of striped bass have been the rule as there are three huge schools of linesides remaining inside of the bay. Captain Ron Koyasako of Nautilus Excursion out of San Francisco continues to find limits of linesides along with up to limits of halibut. The white sea bass are in the bay, but they have yet to bite. With the great weather offshore, most boats are heading outside of the Golden Gate, but the bay fishing has been outstanding for the middle of October

The availability of live bait is important for all three species, and live bait is available at the San Francisco receiver, but starting Monday, Oct. 9, the receiver will remain open four days a week 6-9 a.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with a goal of remaining open until the middle of November, but things are always subject to change. The receiver is now closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Call: Captain Ron Koyasako, Nautilus Excursions (916) 704-4169; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady (415) 760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell, Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736; Happy Hooker (510) 223-5388.

San Luis Obispo

Rockfish 3 Surf perch 3

The rockfish season in this section of coast is open seaward of 50 fathoms through December 31 in both the Central Management Area above Point Conception and in the Southern Management Area below Point Conception. Similar to the other ports in northern California, the boat-based nearshore rockfish season above Point Conception ended on Sept. 1, forcing boats out of Morro Bay to either fish nearshore below Point Conception or deep water of 50 fathoms or more. Out of Morro Bay Landing, the Endeavor was on a full-day trip on Sunday with 13 anglers for limits of rockfish consisting of 52 vermilion, 48 assorted rockfish, and 30 Boccaccio while the Starfire and Avenger were out on trips ranging from ½- to 3/4th- day on Sunday with a combined 37 anglers for a total of 30 vermilion, and 268 assorted rockfish. Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay sent out the Black Pearl on a 12-hour trip on Sunday with 26 anglers for 82 vermilion, 78 assorted rockfish, 71 Boccaccio, and 13 lingcod. The Rita G and Fiesta to trips ranging from ½- to 3/4th- day with a combined 39 passengers for 35 vermilion, 115 assorted rockfish, 42 Boccaccio, and a solitary lingcod. Out of Patriot Sport Fishing in Port San Luis, the Flying Fish and Phenix were out on Sunday with 31 passengers for 124 vermilion, 23 Boccaccio, and 163 assorted rockfish for a total of 311 fish. Webcams of many of the coastal locations are available at https://805webcams.com/.

Call: Virg’s Landing (800) 762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing (805) 595-4100; Morro Bay Landing.

Others

Delta/Stockton

Bass 3 Striper 3 Sturgeon 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 3

The big news of the week is the revised emergency sturgeon regulations that will be in place within a few weeks, perhaps as early as Nov. 1. At the Oct. 11 Fish and Game Commission meeting, the Department of Fish and Wildlife recommended a moratorium on the harvest of white sturgeon for the remainder of 2023 and throughout 2024 with a catch-and-release fishery only in Bay/Delta and a closed season in the tributaries of the Sacramento River from January through May to allow the fish to spawn. After a presentation from the Nor Cal Guides and Sportsman’s Association and the Golden State Salmon Association, the Commission directed representatives of the CDFW to caucus with fishery organization representatives. The following agreement for harvest of white sturgeon for the remainder of 2023 and throughout 2024 was agreed upon and voted by the Commission:

Harvest will be reduced to one white sturgeon for 2023 and 2024. Catch and release fishing for white sturgeon will still be allowed with a valid sturgeon report card after one sturgeon is kept except for closures outlined in California Code of Regulations, title 14, sections 5.80 and 27.95.

The slot limit was reduced to 42-48 inches, and a limit of two fish per vessel per day was added.

Fishing for white sturgeon will also be closed seasonally upstream of the Highway 50 bridge on the Sacramento River and Interstate 5 bridge on the San Joaquin River from January 1 to May 31, 2024. This upstream area will re-open to catch and release fishing on June 1, 2024, once spawning season is over.

Sturgeon Report Cards purchased in the 2023 calendar year remain valid for the remainder of 2023. All reporting, tag and report card requirements remain in effect. Only one sturgeon harvest tag will be valid.

Any remaining sturgeon harvest tags beyond one still in possession for the 2023 calendar year will be invalid for the remainder of 2023 once the new regulations take effect.

Anglers that have already harvested one or more fish in 2023 will still be allowed to catch and release sturgeon for the remainder of 2023 with a valid Sturgeon Report Card.

The changes to sturgeon harvest regulations may cause a delay in availability of 2024 sturgeon report cards and the single harvest tag. Report cards for 2024 will be available for sale as soon as possible after Nov. 15, and before Jan. 1. Sturgeon Report Card requirements will remain in effect for 2024.

CDFW is currently working on a white sturgeon regulation package to allow for limited harvest. The regulation package is scheduled to go through the Commission regulation setting process with a target effective date of January 2025.

In the interim period of time prior to the emergency regulations take effect, sturgeon six-pack captains are finding tremendous action in Suisun Bay for multiple slot-limit sturgeon harvested since the slot limit remains 40 to 60 inches with the ability to keep a single sturgeon per day with up to three legal sturgeon per year. Cured salmon roe remains the top bait, and the sturgeon are congregated in a small area of the Delta from Pittsburg to the Carquinez Bridge. The Big Cut, Ozol Pier, the Horseshoe near the former Mothball Fleet, and Middle Grounds have been the top locations.

There are three huge schools of striped bass within San Francisco Bay, and it is only a matter of time before the linesides move into the Delta. Jeff Soo Hoo of Soo Hoo Sport Fishing out of Laurtizen’s Yacht Harbor in Oakley continues to drift live bait, and he said, “The bite is at a certain part of the tide, but when they are biting, you can limit out quickly. There are scattered schools of stripers in both the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers, but we have been working downstream around Broad Slough for our best action. The water was dirty over the weekend, and it’s a matter of locating the groups of striped bass. Every day is different as it goes from really good to tough.”

Lure casters are starting to get in on the action for striped bass, and Sean Vang of Stockton caught and released a 20.5-pound striped bass on a glide bait. The topwater, glide bait, and swimbait bite will only get better as the water continues to cool. The temperatures in the north Delta are in the high 60’s while in the San Joaquin remains in the low 70’s.

The 75th Annual Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival was a big success with the difference between the first-place $4000 prize and second-place $1500 prize being only 0.02 inches with Austin Todd coming in closest to the 25.75 -inch target length while Brent Ramsey came in second at 26.70 inches.

Largemouth bass action is also improving, and 29 boats participated in the Nor Cal Bass Tournament on Saturday at Ladd’s Marina in Stockton. Dave King said, “The winning weight was solid at over 19 pounds, and it took at least 15 pounds to get in the money. We caught a number of bass first thing in the morning with a limit by 7:30 a.m. working the high tide with spinnerbaits. The fish wanted anything in chartreuse/white as bluegill and crawdad patterns were ineffective. There are schools of shad all over the place, and the baitfish are busting on the surface. We caught fish with a variety of methods including topwater with Whopper Ploppers, spinnerbaits, Rat-L-Traps, and Senkos when the tide slowed down. The water clarity was good in the main river, and the current was moving. The key was to work the pockets in between rocks or tules along the banks. The bass seemed to be sitting in the pockets and just attacking the baitfish brought downstream by the current.”

In the south Delta below the Mossdale Bridge, catfish, bluegill, and red ear perch remain the top species with nightcrawlers for catfish or red or wax worms for the panfish. Fresh shad is available in Stockton-area bait shops.

Call: Randy Pringle (209) 543-6260; Captain Steve Mitchell, Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736; Vince Borges, Vince Borges Outdoors (209) 918-0828.

Lake Nacimiento/San Antonio/Santa Margarita/Lopez

Bass 3 White bass 2 Striper 0 Catfish 3 Crappie 2 Bluegill 2 Trout 1

At Nacimiento, spotted bass are found with creature baits, plastics on the drop-shot or Texas-rig along with some reaction on topwater or crankbaits. White bass are taken with shad-patterned spoons once the bait balls are located. Catfishing is best with anchovies or Triple S Dip Bait while crappie are found in the submerged structure with live minnows or minijigs. The lake is at 61%.

A webcam of the lake is available at https://805webcams.com/lake-nacimiento-live-webcam/. Lopez Lake dropped slightly to 95.7%, and there hasn’t been much change here as the best bass action remains on the bottom with finesse presentations of plastics on the drop-shot, Ned-rig, dart head, or split-shot. Anglers can view a live webcam of the lake at https://805webcams.com/lopez-lake-webcam/. At Santa Margarita, the lake is dropping slowly, and it is currently at 89.8%. Several tournaments are scheduled during the month of October. It’s still a matter of working the flooded grass with weeds with reaction lures such as chatterbaits, jerkbaits, or swimbaits. Catfishing remains best with cut mackerel scented with garlic. A webcam of the lake is available at https://805webcams.com/santa-margarita-lake-webcam-california. At San Antonio, the lake held at 66%. Catfish remain the best option with chicken livers, mackerel soaked in garlic scent, or Triple S Dip Baits. The Bass are still spread out throughout the lake with the high-water levels.

Reminder: consuming white bass, black bass, crappie, catfish, or carp are subject to safe eating guidelines due to excessive mercury.

Events

Nov. 4-5

City of Pittsburg Fishing Derby – information: www:Pittsburgmarina.com/Fishderby/.

Tournament results

Oct. 13-15

Delta/Rio Vista – 75th Anniversary Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival - Adult Striped Bass – 26.75-inch target length: 1st – Austin Todd– 26.72 inches; 2nd – Brent Ramsey – 26.70 inches; 3rd – Michael Todd – 26.64 inches.

Delta/Rio Vista – 75th Anniversary Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival

Kid’s Striped Bass – 24-inch target length: 1st – John Gertiser – 23.33 inches; 2nd – Darnelle Howard – 23.31 inches; 3rd – Johnny Aguilar – 23.18 inches.

Delta/Rio Vista – 75th Anniversary Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival

Adult Sturgeon – 47.50-inch target length: 1st – Milagros Gomez – 46.40 inches; 2nd – Marty Morfey – 44.93 inches; 3rd –Carolannn Bueno – 40.53 inches.

Delta/Rio Vista – 75th Anniversary Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival

Kid’s Catfish Division: 1st – Ivori Zepeda – 17.50 inches; 2nd – Brayden Eck – 15.63 inches; 3rd – John Aguilar – 14.625 inches.

Oct. 14

Tulloch – Christian Bass League

1st – Angelo Quierolo/A.J. Azevedo – 18.00 pounds (Big Fish – 5.86); 2nd – Jonathan Whitesitt/Chuck Fuller – 14.58; 3rd – Bruce Fetzer/Dave Meeks – 13.28.

Upcoming tournaments (dates and locations subject to change)

Oct. 20-21

Camanche – Nor Cal Bass Lake Series TOC

Oct. 21-22

New Melones – Kern County Bassmasters

McClure – Riverbank Bass Anglers

Oct. 21

New Melones – Delta Bass Anglers

Oct. 22

Delta/Russo’s Marina - Hook, Line, and Sinker

Oct. 28-29

Don Pedro – California Bass Federation

October 28

Hensley – Central Valley Kayak Fishing

Nov. 4

Millerton

3rd Annual Tulare Police Activity League Fundraising Bass Tournament – contact Mark Corrente at 284-2768 or Sgt. Ed Hinojosa at 331-4920 for details. $180 per team with a huge number of prizes available.

For more go to fresnobee.com/fishing.