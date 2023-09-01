Fishkill man accused of possessing child pornography

FISHKILL - A Fishkill man has been accused of possessing child pornography.

New York State Police said the Wappinger unit of their Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted an investigation after receiving a law enforcement tip.

According to police, that investigation concluded Efrain Negron, 28, of Fishkill, was in possession of child pornography.

Negron was charged with four counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a felony.

Negron was issued a ticket to appear in Town of Fishkill Court on Sept. 12

