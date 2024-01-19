Fishkill Polar Plunge: What to know, how it supports Special Olympics

Each year, brave volunteers take an icy plunge in Fishkill and raise money to help athletes in the Hudson Valley region of Special Olympics New York compete in the sports they love.

The Fishkill Polar Plunge this year will be on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Sharpe Reservation at Camp Mariah.

This will be the 26th year the event has raised money for Special Olympics.

Participants in the 23rd annual Fishkill Polar Plunge jump into the chilly waters of Sharp Reservoir at Camp Mariah in Fishkill Feb. 20, 2021. The Fishkill Polar Plunge raises funds for Special Olympics New York athletes in the Hudson Valley Region.

However, this Polar Plunge isn't isolated to just Fishkill — people across the state are taking part in their own local plunges.

In Dec. 2023, Buffalo had the highest amount of money raised in their Polar Plunge at $540,000. Last year, the Fishkill Polar Plunge raised $228,000, and Director of Development for Special Olympics NY Hudson Valley region Teresa Gilli is hoping for an even higher number this year.

Getting involved in the Fishkill Polar Plunge

Teresa Gilli has helped make the plunge a reality for 19 years now. "I'm blessed to have a job that I love to go to every day," she said.

The event was originally started by Town of Poughkeepsie Officer Chris Hamel 26 years ago. He still runs the event.

The first step to join this year's Polar Plunge is to register online or contact Gilli directly. There are options to register as an individual, with a suggested $100 goal, or family and friends can register as a team.

Gilli said they rely on the teams created by businesses or schools; as a collective, they are usually able to fundraise the most. They're in the process of trying to get more schools involved. Dutchess BOCES, who has partaken in the event for years now, has a streak of winning their Cool School Challenge, a friendly competition between local schools, students and staff who are encouraged to form a team of "plungers."

"We're looking to see what other schools would like to challenge them and be on top," Gilli said.

There is also a virtual participant option. Those who register for the virtual event "will get the same amenities as a regular plunger," Gilli said.

Individuals and teams have a chance to earn rewards based on the amount of money raised, and hoodies will be distributed to registered participants at the event.

The day of the plunge: What to expect

On the day of the plunge, time slots are available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you're courageous enough to do the full plunge, Gilli said it's an exhilarating experience you'll never forget. "I think it's a great bucket list check off," she said.

Taking the necessary precautions to stay safe is always their number one priority, Gilli said, and EMS will be on standby. Not ready to jump in? Gill said she has known older folks and younger children who have just put their finger or a foot in the water. That still counts.

"It's secure, it's safe and it's fun," she said. "People come back year after year."

The direct impact on local Special Olympics athletes

"More than ever these donations are very important," Gilli said.

Even with all the money the event raised last year, Gilli said Special Olympics New York is fighting rising costs that have made it more difficult to provide the programs they do for athletes.

Money raised at events like the Fishkill Polar Plunge helps ensure those programs will continue.

"That to me is the most important thing," Gilli said.

"Our mission is to never charge our athletes, their families or caregivers to participate in any training or sports competitions throughout the year," she said.

She wants those who participate to be able to enjoy themselves, learn teamwork skills and continue to do the sports they love.

Getting involved without doing the plunge

"There are so many ways to help," Gilli said.

Fishkill Polar Plunge also accepts monetary donations for those not ready to take the cold plunge, and has sponsorship options and volunteer opportunities at the event and others affiliated with Special Olympics New York.

Check out their website for a full calendar of events. For more information about the Fishkill Polar Plunge at 436 Van Wyck Lake Road in Fishkill, reach out to Gilli via email tgilli@nyso.org.

